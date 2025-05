Hakan Yakin is looking for a new challenge Keystone

Coach Hakan Yakin is leaving FC Schaffhausen, which has been relegated to the Promotion League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 48-year-old took over from Ciriaco Sforza on March 4, but was unable to get the team out of last place in the Challenge League. Hakan Yakin had already been head coach of Schaffhausen twice before.