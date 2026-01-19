Senegal's substitute goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf defends himself against the ball boys. imago

In the Africa Cup final between Morocco and Senegal, things are going haywire. Pictures are now doing the rounds showing a highly unfair action by the hosts.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Africa Cup final against Senegal, Moroccan ball boys repeatedly try to steal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towel.

Senegal's substitute goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf defends the towel resolutely throughout the match against several attempts to steal it.

Morocco's players, including captain Achraf Hakimi, also take part in the unfair action.

In the end, Senegal won the crazy final match 1:0 after extra time and lifted the trophy. Show more

One scene goes under the radar on Sunday evening amid the furor surrounding the Senegalese protest and Brahim Diaz's missed Panenka penalty: The Moroccan ball boys trampled on fair play in the Africa Cup final.

Video footage and photos show the ball boys repeatedly trying to steal Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towel. The keeper needs it to wipe the water from his face - on this Sunday evening it is raining cats and dogs in cold Rabat.

However, Senegal's substitute goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf emerges as the hero. He stands next to Mendy's goal for the entire game and protects the towel as if it were his baby. Even when four of the ball boys try to snatch the towel from Diouf's hands, the substitute keeper stands firm and does not let up.

Big Shout out to Senegal’s reserve goal keeper Yehvan Diouf who was active all through out the game handing Edouard Mendy his towel and fighting off ball boys and Moroccan players. A Real Soldier.💪🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/yKt5VY4LO8 — Yimzy (@oyimzy) January 19, 2026

Hakimi throws Mendy's scarf away

But not only the ball boys, but also Morocco's players do not cover themselves in glory in the scarf turmoil. Quite the opposite: after substitute Ismael Saibari initially tries in vain to steal Mendy's towel, star player Achraf Hakimi goes one better: during an injury-related interruption, the Morocco captain grabs Mendy's towel and throws it behind the advertising hoarding.

Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf notices this and immediately sprints to retrieve the towel.

Just look at Hakimi, our CAF Best player. Shame on him,



I told you guys, the ball boys are instructed to take the goalkeeper’s towels. It is planned.



I knew these little boys cannot be that bold to be doing this in an international tournament.pic.twitter.com/qimA0VnxdK https://t.co/TwpgsigabJ — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) January 18, 2026

Moroccan stewards had already repeatedly tried to steal the opposing goalkeeper's towel in the semi-final against Nigeria - with success.

Ball boys, stadium officials stole Nwabali’s towels, their team captain joined in stealing Mendy’s towel. But Congratulations on the fair play award Morocco 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0nv6DlFMCt — Series ‘Baj (@Engr_Series) January 19, 2026

Senegal win crazy final match

Apart from a few spectators in the stadium who filmed the unfair actions of the Moroccans and posted them online, nobody seemed to have noticed anything. At least no official intervened until the end - Morocco even received the prize for the fairest team of the tournament at the award ceremony.

But perhaps the football gods saw that the Moroccans had trampled on fair play in the final - and ensured that the Senegalese emerged victorious after a dramatic final and won the Africa Cup after all.