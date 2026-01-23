According to media reports, the halftime break in the World Cup final will last longer than the usual 15 minutes due to a major show.

Entertainment Comes First: Fans Will Have to Wait Longer for the Second Half to Begin in the World Cup Final

There are differing reports on exactly how long the interruption in East Rutherford, near New York, will last on Sunday (9:00 p.m.). Some say it will be 20 minutes, while others say it could be as long as 30 minutes.

The halftime show, reminiscent of the one at the Super Bowl, will feature stars such as pop icons Shakira and Madonna, as well as Canadian superstar Justin Bieber. The South Korean band BTS will also be there—as will Nigerian musician Burna Boy, who will perform alongside Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the band Coldplay, and a New York City elementary school choir.

FIFA did not initially comment on the reports by the BBC and *The Times*, among others. The rules set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) actually stipulate that players are entitled to a halftime break of no more than 15 minutes. Accordingly, the duration of the break may only be changed with the referee’s permission.