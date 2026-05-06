Didi Hamann explains in the blue Sport Studio why he expects the second leg between Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain to be a spectacle and reveals which Munich decision surprised him.

Luca Betschart

"It was a spectacle. A game that I'd never seen in my playing days," said Didi Hamann in amazement, even a week after the thrilling first leg between PSG and Bayern. The German emphasized one thing: "Neuer got five shots on goal, five were on target. Safonov couldn't do anything about any of the goals either. There was no defensive error."

That speaks for the class of the attacking departments. "You simply have to acknowledge that the six players who played up front are among the best in the world. When a Kvaratheskelia or an Olise runs at a defender, it's sometimes impossible to defend," says Hamann.

The fastest and best

This is precisely where the 52-year-old sees a big difference to his playing days: "In my day, every team had one or two players who were as quick as an arrow. But most of them couldn't play football. Today, however, they are the fastest and the best. This is a new era." And so Hamann would not be surprised if the reunion in the Allianz Arena is also characterized by the offensive of the two teams.

Meanwhile, Hamann is very surprised by Bayern's decision to play the second leg in a new kit. "They've lost one or two games this year - and then to play in a game like this with a new kit," says Hamann, who has been very superstitious throughout his career, and admits: "I was incredibly surprised."

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