Players argue about execution Hamann on the penalty spat at BVB: "That's not on, out, done"

dpa

17.9.2025 - 08:49

During Dortmund's spectacular 4:4 in Turin, a dispute between two BVB professionals attracts attention. blue Sport expert Didi Hamann speaks plainly and suspects a fine for Guirassy.

DPA

17.09.2025, 08:49

17.09.2025, 09:23

Before Borussia Dortmund's 4:2 victory in the Champions League match against Juventus, Serhou Guirassy and Ramy Bensebaini initially disagreed on who should score. After lengthy discussions, Bensebaini finally took over and scored ice-cold.

"Guirassy will have to listen to Kovac tonight or tomorrow - and rightly so," said blue Sport expert Didi Hamann in the Champions League studio. "If Guirassy had taken the penalty - regardless of whether he had scored or not - he would have been substituted immediately," Hamann was certain.

In the 92nd minute, the Guinean had to make way for Pascal Gross. Perhaps the scene was one of the reasons for the substitution, Hamann speculates: "You can't disobey an instruction from the coach. You can't do that, that's it. I wouldn't be surprised if he even got a fine."

Kovac plays down BVB discussions before penalty

BVB coach Niko Kovac is relaxed about the discussions between his two protégés - at least publicly. "It was clearly defined that Ramy should take the penalty if we get one," said Kovac. However, the 53-year-old also showed understanding for Guirassy. "As a striker, he naturally wanted to take it. That's quite clear. That's how strikers are and that's a good thing."

Kovac also explained: "Ramy certainly put it in and Serhou was delighted. We were all happy. Everything is fine. Nothing sticks there either. We're a team and the two of them get on very well anyway. There are no lingering feelings." Bensebaini and Guirassy actually cheered together after the goal.

