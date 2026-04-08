Shortly before Bayern's first goal against Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. does not look good. blue expert Didi Hamann then attacks the Brazilian. Presenter Roman Kilchsberger also gets his comeuppance.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vinicius Jr. loses the ball before conceding the first goal and doesn't cooperate defensively. In return, Bayern take the lead with a goal from Luis Diaz.

Expert Didi Hamann sharply criticizes Vinicius for his lack of commitment and sees this as a key difference between Real Madrid and Bayern, who are strong runners.

Real conceded 2-0 after the break, but were able to reduce the deficit to 1-2 through Mbappé and keep their chances open for the second leg. Show more

Vinicius Jr. does not look good before Real's first goal. The Brazilian loses the ball and then fails to sprint back. Bayern take advantage: Luis Diaz converts after a fantastic pass from Gnabry.

But blue expert Didi Hamann is particularly concerned about Vinicius. The former Germany international said at half-time: "Look at Vini in the top right corner. He loses the ball and stops. He's already done that two or three times."

Difference to Bayern

Hamann adds: "He can't be that good. He would drive me crazy." That also distinguishes the two teams: "When Bayern lose the ball, they immediately go after it at full sprint and try to win it back."

blue presenter Roman Kilchsberger also gets his comeuppance from the German veteran. When he admits to being a Vini fan, Hamann says mockingly: "That suits you". He earns laughs from the audience and presenter Valentina Maceri.

Shortly after the break, the Madrilenians conceded their second goal. At least they reduced the deficit to 1-2 thanks to Mbappé, leaving everything wide open for next week's second leg. Will Vinicius switch gears faster then?