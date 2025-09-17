  1. Residential Customers
Carvajal sees red for headbutt Hamann: "There's no excuse for something like that"

Patrick Lämmle

17.9.2025

Dani Carvajal sees a red card for the first time in his 92nd Champions League match. For Didi Hamann, it was an unforgivable action.

17.09.2025, 08:31

17.09.2025, 08:38

Dani Carvajal is substituted in the 5th minute for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out injured. But he also had to come off early, albeit not due to injury. The six-time Champions League winner blows a fuse.

For refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner, the case is clear: "It's certainly not overly hard or brutal, but it's deliberate, an active movement with the head. It's an assault! Whether the goalkeeper has to react like that is another question."

blue Sport expert Didi Hamann can only shake his head: "He came in for Alexander-Arnold, who was injured. That means they'll both be missing the next few games. He's already 33, there's no excuse for something like that. With a young player, you say he has to learn. But him, disappointing."

All the games, all the goals. Real win despite Carvajal's outburst ++ Disgrace for Benfica ++ Tottenham win three

All the games, all the goalsReal win despite Carvajal's outburst ++ Disgrace for Benfica ++ Tottenham win three

Indeed, at 33 years and 248 days, Carvajal is the oldest outfield player in Champions League history to be sent off after coming on as a substitute. In doing so, he surpassed the previous record of Jérémy Mathieu, who played for FC Barcelona against Manchester City in October 2016 (32 years and 256 days).

