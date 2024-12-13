Always finds clear words: blue Sport expert Didi Hamann. Picture: Keystone

Didi Hamann has won many titles with Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Last year, the German football legend made headlines with his merciless criticism of Yann Sommer. Now, in an interview with blue Sport, he praises the Inter goalie to the skies.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Didi Hamann is a 59-time Germany international and has won the Champions League with Liverpool and two league titles with Bayern Munich during his career.

The 51-year-old talks to blue Sport about the resurgence of his two former clubs, who did not fare so well last season.

When asked about Yann Sommer, who only had to make one save in six Champions League games, he almost goes into raptures. Last year, Hamann was still one of the Swiss goalkeeper's biggest critics. Show more

When Bayern introduced Vincent Kompany as their new coach in the summer, there was some talk of an experiment. After various rejections, he was only the fourth or fifth choice. But now Bayern are back where they want to be. Are you surprised?

He's done very well so far, very calmly, very confidently. Although they lost two games in the Champions League (1:4 against Barcelona and 0:1 against Aston Villa), they won the other four. I also believe that they will finish in the top eight and won't have to play in the intermediate round.

They now have two important games in the league against Mainz and then Leipzig before the winter break. If they pick up six points there, they could look back on a very successful first half of the season, and the cup exit won't change that. It always happens when the goalkeeper is sent off and you're down to ten men for 70 minutes against the German champions. Yes, Kompany has done an excellent job so far.

You mentioned the red card against Manuel Neuer, who hasn't looked so solid recently anyway. You sharply criticized Yann Sommer during his time at Bayern. Do you wish he was still at Bayern today? He hardly concedes any goals at Inter Milan ...

(Laughs) Yes, I don't think the question really arose. Because Neuer then came back and of course it was clear: if Neuer is fit again, then he'll play. I can't imagine that Yann Sommer would have sat on the bench or would have liked to sit on the bench. But you have to say that he's one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at the moment. He was already outstanding last year. And of course I'm delighted because he's an outstanding goalkeeper. When Sommer was in Munich, they naturally had some problems in the management and Thomas Tuchel was under pressure. All of that probably didn't help him during the time he was there.

Of course, there are also people who say: Inter defend so well that any goalkeeper would look good.

Yes, yesterday (1-0 defeat against Leverkusen) he had to make a few saves. But that's also a team game. And of course you also need confidence in your central defenders and the central defenders or the whole team need confidence in the goalkeeper. And he has earned that with outstanding performances.

(Sommer moved from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan in August 2023 and won the league title and triumphed in the Italian Super Cup in his first season; editor's note)

The hardest thing is often when you're only needed two or three times a game. You always have to be focused, those are often the most difficult situations. It's easy to stop well when you get 30 shots on goal and stop 27. The trick when you're in goal for big clubs is that you have to be there once or twice when they need you. And he does that brilliantly.

Now to Liverpool. The Reds are top of the Champions League and the Premier League. Would you have thought that possible after the change from legendary coach Jürgen Klopp to Arne Slot?

Not really. You saw how difficult it is with Manchester and Arsenal. Manchester has still not recovered since Ferguson* left. Arsenal are doing a bit better now. But you've seen with big clubs that it took a long time to get back on track. It's remarkable how quickly Slot managed to do that. Winning all their games in the Champions League and leading the way in the league ... Klopp has also handed over a very good team, of course, and that shouldn't be forgotten. But it's impressive how they're doing it, I wouldn't have thought that.

Speaking of a good team: Liverpool have not yet extended the expiring contract of superstar Mo Salah. That's why he recently expressed his disappointment. Do you understand why Liverpool are hesitating?

They do things a bit differently at Liverpool. It has often been the case in recent years that they have spent a lot less than others and have sometimes waited longer for extensions. I don't really understand it, but apparently they've spoken to each other now. Salah probably has an offer on the table. With Van Dijk, I hear they're close to a deal. I think he'll stay. With Salah, I assume, or at least hope, that they'll get it done. Because he has said that he would like to stay. And you can see he's playing as well as ever. He's 32 and playing a great season. And then with Alexander-Arnold, we'll have to wait and see. If he has an offer from Madrid, you can't blame him if he wants to go there. But if the other two stay, that would be great.

You can't just replace Salah like that. Or do you see it differently?

No, absolutely. I could imagine that one or two clubs, not just in Saudi Arabia but also in Europe, would be very interested in having him for another two years. I think the way he is physically, he can definitely play at the highest level for another two years. That's why it would be incredibly important for him to stay. Because in the important games, as you see again and again, he is the most reliable.

* Key facts about Sir Alex Ferguson Sir Alex Ferguson was coach of Manchester United from November 1986 to summer 2013.

During Ferguson's tenure, ManUtd won 13 league titles and also triumphed twice in the Champions League. Various other titles were added.

Ferguson was voted the best coach in the world in 1998 and 2007. Show more

* Key facts about Arsène Wenger Arsène Wenger was coach of Arsenal from October 1996 to summer 2018.

He won the championship three times with Arsenal and countless cup titles. In the 2005/06 season, his dreams of winning the Champions League only came to an end in the final.

After the 2007/08 season, he was named the best coach in the world. Show more

