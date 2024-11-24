Coach Steffen Baumgart is released by HSV. Keystone

Swiss defenders Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti will have a new coach at Hamburger SV. The German second division club is parting ways with coach Steffen Baumgart.

The club announced the 52-year-old's dismissal one day after the 2:2 draw against Schalke, in which Hamburg squandered a 2:0 lead in their own stadium. The promotion hopefuls had recently gone four wins in a row in the league and were eliminated in the cup against Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Baumgart took over as coach from Tim Walter in February 2024. Last season, Hamburg finished in fourth place and missed out on a barrage place by five points.

HSV has not yet presented a successor. For the time being, assistant coach Merlin Polzin will take over as head coach.

