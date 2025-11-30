  1. Residential Customers
Last-minute win against Stuttgart Hamburger SV ends its dry spell

SDA

30.11.2025 - 20:16

Switzerland's Miro Muheim celebrates HSV's victory over Stuttgart
Switzerland's Miro Muheim celebrates HSV's victory over Stuttgart
Keystone

After five defeats in a row, Hamburger SV beat VfB Stuttgart 2:1 with a last-minute goal. Fabio Vieira scored the winning goal in the 94th minute.

Keystone-SDA

30.11.2025, 20:16

30.11.2025, 20:22

In front of 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion, crowd favorite Robert Glatzel, who has received less attention of late, scored for HSV to take the lead. However, Glatzel was ruled out injured before the break.

Denis Undav equalized for Stuttgart (54'). The Swabians were then able to play in superior numbers in the final period. Fabio Viera (94'), meanwhile, provided Hamburg with a moment of happiness.

Of the four Swiss players (two each for HSV and Stuttgart), only Miro Muheim made an appearance. He played at left-back for Hamburg.

