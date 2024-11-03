Granit Xhaka will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup. IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

The round of 16 ties in the DFB Cup have been decided. Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern Munich.

SDA

The round of 16 pairings in the DFB Cup Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

Regensburg vs. Stuttgart

Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin

Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim

Bielefeld vs. Freiburg

Leipzig vs. Frankfurt

Werder Bremen vs. Darmstadt

Karlsruhe vs. Augsburg Show more

The round of 16 of the German Cup will see a top-of-the-table clash between record winners Bayern Munich and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen with Swiss playmaker Granit Xhaka. The match on December 3 or 4 in Munich is a rematch of the 2020 final, which Bayern won. This was the result of the draw on Sunday.

Two-time cup winners and Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig have a home game against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim will meet in another Bundesliga clash. The only remaining third division team in the competition, Arminia Bielefeld, will host SC Freiburg.

SDA