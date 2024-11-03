The round of 16 ties in the DFB Cup have been decided. Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern Munich.
The round of 16 pairings in the DFB Cup
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
- Regensburg vs. Stuttgart
- Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin
- Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim
- Bielefeld vs. Freiburg
- Leipzig vs. Frankfurt
- Werder Bremen vs. Darmstadt
- Karlsruhe vs. Augsburg
The round of 16 of the German Cup will see a top-of-the-table clash between record winners Bayern Munich and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen with Swiss playmaker Granit Xhaka. The match on December 3 or 4 in Munich is a rematch of the 2020 final, which Bayern won. This was the result of the draw on Sunday.
Two-time cup winners and Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig have a home game against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim will meet in another Bundesliga clash. The only remaining third division team in the competition, Arminia Bielefeld, will host SC Freiburg.
SDA