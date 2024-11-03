  1. Residential Customers
Round of 16 pairings are fixed Hammer draw for Xhaka and Leverkusen in the DFB Cup

SDA

3.11.2024 - 22:30

Granit Xhaka will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup.
Granit Xhaka will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup.
IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

The round of 16 ties in the DFB Cup have been decided. Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern Munich.

03.11.2024, 22:30

The round of 16 pairings in the DFB Cup

  • Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
  • Regensburg vs. Stuttgart
  • Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin
  • Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim
  • Bielefeld vs. Freiburg
  • Leipzig vs. Frankfurt
  • Werder Bremen vs. Darmstadt
  • Karlsruhe vs. Augsburg
The round of 16 of the German Cup will see a top-of-the-table clash between record winners Bayern Munich and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen with Swiss playmaker Granit Xhaka. The match on December 3 or 4 in Munich is a rematch of the 2020 final, which Bayern won. This was the result of the draw on Sunday.

Two-time cup winners and Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig have a home game against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim will meet in another Bundesliga clash. The only remaining third division team in the competition, Arminia Bielefeld, will host SC Freiburg.

SDA

