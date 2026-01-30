This is what the Champions League tree looks like in the knockout phase. Picture: UEFA

Real Madrid get the chance for revenge, Denis Zakaria and Philippe Köhn get a hammer draw with Monaco and Yann Sommer travels to Norway with Inter Milan - this is what the play-off duels in the Champions League look like.

Patrick Lämmle

Monaco, featuring Switzerland's Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria, will face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. This was the result of the draw on Friday afternoon in Nyon. With the team from the French capital, Monegasque have been drawn against the toughest possible opponent. As in the previous year, when they narrowly avoided elimination in the league phase, PSG will have to take a detour via the play-offs.

Newcastle United avoided the defending champions. The English side, featuring former Swiss international Fabian Schär, who is currently injured, received a comparatively easy draw in Karabakh Agdam. Inter Milan with Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer are also favorites to reach the round of 16. Last year's finalists will face the Norwegians from Bodö/Glimt. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund avoided the domestic clash against Bayer Leverkusen and will instead face Italian side Atalanta Bergamo. Leverkusen will take on Olympiakos Piraeus.

Real Madrid and Benfica Lisbon will also meet again in the play-offs. The Spanish record winners and the Portuguese record champions only met on Wednesday, with Benfica advancing to the top 24 thanks to a last-second goal from goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin. Galatasaray Istanbul and Juventus Turin and Brugge and Atlético Madrid will also meet.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City have already qualified for the round of 16.

The play-off round matches will be played on February 17/18 and 24/25. The final will take place on May 30 in Budapest.