  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Champions League play-offs Hammer draw for Zakaria and Köhn - Real face Benfica again

Patrick Lämmle

30.1.2026

This is what the Champions League tree looks like in the knockout phase.
This is what the Champions League tree looks like in the knockout phase.
Picture: UEFA

Real Madrid get the chance for revenge, Denis Zakaria and Philippe Köhn get a hammer draw with Monaco and Yann Sommer travels to Norway with Inter Milan - this is what the play-off duels in the Champions League look like.

30.01.2026, 11:59

30.01.2026, 13:31

Monaco, featuring Switzerland's Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria, will face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. This was the result of the draw on Friday afternoon in Nyon. With the team from the French capital, Monegasque have been drawn against the toughest possible opponent. As in the previous year, when they narrowly avoided elimination in the league phase, PSG will have to take a detour via the play-offs.

Newcastle United avoided the defending champions. The English side, featuring former Swiss international Fabian Schär, who is currently injured, received a comparatively easy draw in Karabakh Agdam. Inter Milan with Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer are also favorites to reach the round of 16. Last year's finalists will face the Norwegians from Bodö/Glimt. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund avoided the domestic clash against Bayer Leverkusen and will instead face Italian side Atalanta Bergamo. Leverkusen will take on Olympiakos Piraeus.

Real Madrid and Benfica Lisbon will also meet again in the play-offs. The Spanish record winners and the Portuguese record champions only met on Wednesday, with Benfica advancing to the top 24 thanks to a last-second goal from goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin. Galatasaray Istanbul and Juventus Turin and Brugge and Atlético Madrid will also meet.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City have already qualified for the round of 16.

The play-off duel in the Champions League

  • Atalanta - Borussia Dortmund
  • Olympiakos - Bayer Leverkusen
  • Galatasaray - Juventus Turin
  • Club Brugge - Atlético Madrid
  • Monaco - Paris Saint-Germain
  • Qarabag - Newcastle United
  • Benfica Lisbon - Real Madrid
  • Bodö/Glimt - Inter Milan
Show more

The play-off round matches will be played on February 17/18 and 24/25. The final will take place on May 30 in Budapest.

Champions League knockout phase

  • Play-offs of the knockout phase: February 17/18 & 24/25
  • Draw for round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals: February 27
  • Round of 16: March 10/11 & 17/18
  • Quarter-finals: April 7/8 & 14/15
  • Semi-finals: April 28/29 & May 5/6
  • Final: May 30, 2026 (Budapest)
Show more

Champions League

Hooligans. Football: Authorities extend cascade model to cup matches

HooligansFootball: Authorities extend cascade model to cup matches

National Cup. Cup final takes place in the Wankdorf

National CupCup final takes place in the Wankdorf

"When things don't go the way you want them to"Lichtsteiner also goes full throttle on the touchline for 90 minutes

Continental Cup. Only one Swiss team impresses in the European Cup

Continental CupOnly one Swiss team impresses in the European Cup

The YB scores against Stuttgart. Two Bernese players subterranean - Lauper the best thanks to dream goal

The YB scores against StuttgartTwo Bernese players subterranean - Lauper the best thanks to dream goal