Miguel Almirón exchanges words with his opponent during the match against Turkey. While doing so, the Paraguayan puts his hand over his mouth and is sent off as a result. That’s what a new FIFA rule calls for.

First red card of this kind Hand over his mouth: That’s why Almirón was shown a red card at the World Cup

No time? blue News summarizes for you Miguel Almirón spoke a little too freely during his team’s 1-0 victory over Turkey. However, he wasn’t sent off for what he said, but for covering his mouth with his hand.

FIFA introduced this rule for the World Cup to prevent discriminatory behavior.

Shortly before the end of the first half, Paraguayan player Miguel Almirón apparently forgot for a brief moment which new rules FIFA had introduced for the World Cup. One of them concerns covering one’s mouth with a hand during a discussion with an opponent.

With the score at 1-0, Almirón directs a few words toward Mert Müldür while covering his mouth with his hand. The Turkish defender didn’t hesitate for a second and ran to the linesman to alert the referee on the sideline to the rule violation. The rule was introduced for the tournament with the aim of preventing discriminatory behavior.

Referee Iván Barton is called to the video screen and makes his decision: a red card. It is the first red card issued for covering one’s mouth with a hand. Almirón is sent off, doing his team no favors. Yet the Paraguayans survive the 45 minutes a man down and hold on to the 1–0 lead until the final whistle.

While the South Americans still hold out hope of advancing to the next round, the Turks must bid farewell to the World Cup early.

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