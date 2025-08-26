Debate about goalkeeper ter Stegen: Flick admits mistakes - Gallery Video message from coach Hansi Flick at the "Sport Bild" awards. Image: dpa Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. Image: dpa Debate about goalkeeper ter Stegen: Flick admits mistakes - Gallery Video message from coach Hansi Flick at the "Sport Bild" awards. Image: dpa Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. Image: dpa

Discussions surrounding German international goalkeeper ter Stegen have recently dominated the headlines at FC Barcelona. Now his coach Hansi Flick is being self-critical.

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has admitted mistakes after the debate surrounding injured international goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was settled. "Whether everything went so well in terms of communication. I think there's a lot to improve. Also from my side. But it's important to me that Marc and the club have come closer," said the 60-year-old, who was connected via video message at the "Sport Bild" awards in Hamburg.

Flick had recently spoken out in favor of the injured Barça captain ter Stegen remaining at the Spanish top club. "It's important for me now that Marc comes back. He is a top goalkeeper and he really gets all the support he needs from all of us so that he can play at his level again," said Flick.

Club initiated disciplinary proceedings

There had been repeated rumors in the summer that the club wanted to get rid of ter Stegen, who was on a high salary. Following his back operation, the 33-year-old initially objected to the report on his medical condition being forwarded to the Spanish Football League's medical committee.

The club initiated disciplinary proceedings and removed him as team captain. However, ter Stegen later agreed and the league classified his injury as a long-term injury. The disciplinary proceedings were dropped and ter Stegen was reinstated as captain.

His classification as a long-term injury is important for the club for financial reasons. According to the statutes, Barça can use 80 percent of the salary of an injured player to register a new player. This paved the way for the 24-year-old Joan Garcia to be registered as a replacement for ter Stegen.

