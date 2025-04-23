Hansi Flick will probably stay at FC Barcelona for longer. Picture: Federico Gambarini/dpa

Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona have been a success story so far. And the club and the coach want it to continue. An agreement has apparently already been reached.

DPA dpa

According to a media report, coach Hansi Flick will extend his contract with FC Barcelona for a further year. According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the former national team coach is set to sign a new contract until 2027 at the end of the season. Both parties have reportedly reached an agreement in recent days. His current contract with the Spanish top-flight club runs until the end of June 2026.

The club will refrain from making an official announcement during the season in order to continue to focus on its domestic and international title chances. As leaders of the Spanish top division, cup finalists against arch-rivals Real Madrid and semi-finalists in the Champions League, Barça still have a chance of winning the treble.

Flick also convinces critics

According to "Marca", another reason for the reluctance to make an official announcement is the Catalans' problems in complying with the league's Financial Fair Play regulations. The conditions make it more difficult for Barça to sign players and extend contracts.

Flick took over FC Barcelona last year as Xavi's successor and won over even critics with his work and good results. The 60-year-old is only the third German coach at FC Barcelona after Hennes Weisweiler and Udo Lattek.

"I have my own mentality, I enjoy working for this club, the best in the world. And I really appreciate what I have," Flick said recently about his work at Barcelona. Even the financial constraints would not deter him: "I know the club's situation and it's not easy."

