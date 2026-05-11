Barcelona coach Hansi Flick experiences moving championship moments at the Camp Nou after the 2-0 win against Real Madrid - and thanks the fans and team for their support and sympathy.

DPA dpa

After FC Barcelona's emotional title win, successful coach Hansi Flick was repeatedly thrown into the air by his players. At the presentation ceremony, the 61-year-old - just a few hours after hearing the news of his father's death - was visibly moved as he accepted the condolences and congratulations on another Spanish championship. In the cauldron that is Camp Nou, the Barça fans chanted "Hansi, Hansi" at the top of their voices after the 2:0 win against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

"That was a tough day for me. My father died," confessed the former national coach after the title defense. "My team is fantastic. I love it. It's like a family. They gave everything today. I'm really proud." Flick also thanked the fans: "It's great to win the championship in the Clásico against Real Madrid in this stadium."

Title triumph against Real

The Catalans clinched the championship ahead of time in front of their home fans against Real Madrid. Marcus Rashford (9th minute) and Ferran Torres (18th) scored the Barça goals in the title triumph. With three games left to play, the old and new champions can no longer be displaced from the top of the table with 91 points. Real remain second for the time being with 77 points.

Hansi Flick raises his trophy to the sky. Keystone

A few hours before the final whistle, the club announced that Flick's father had died. "FC Barcelona and the entire Blaugrana family would like to express our condolences to Hansi Flick on the death of his father. We share your pain and stand by you and your family in this difficult moment," the club wrote on X.

Minute's silence for Flick's father

Despite the emotional burden, Flick decided to stand on the touchline in the top match of the Spanish league. Both teams lined up at Camp Nou with mourning florals. There was a minute's silence for Flick's father before the start of the game.

After the final whistle, Flick and his Barça players celebrated the Catalan club's 29th league title. It is Flick's fourth in a national league. He won the German championship with FC Bayern in 2020 and 2021 and has now won the Spanish championship twice in a row with FC Barcelona.