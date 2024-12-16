Alisha Lehmann is often just a substitute at Juventus Turin. Imago

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's professional female footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

Patrick Lämmle

More on the Swiss women's national team On Monday at 6 p.m. in Lausanne, the groups for next summer's European Championship 2025 will be drawn.

In the Söldnerinnen-Check, we take a weekly look back at the performances of the Swiss women under contract abroad.

Pia Sundhage has been head of the women's national team since the beginning of the year. One of the world's best-known coaches is tasked with getting the Swiss ready for the European Championships at home. Over 30 players, including several players from the domestic Women's Super League, were given the chance to show themselves.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma celebrated a 2:1 away win against Napoli on Saturday. Pilgrim is still not in the squad.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

The 99-time international was substituted in the 84th minute with the score at 0-1 and ended up scoring the winner. Giugliano equalized in the 87th minute before Minami scored the winner in stoppage time.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

In the Champions League, Calligaris and Juventus lost 4-0 away to Bayern Munich during the week. The Turin side have no chance of qualifying for the knockout phase before their final group game against Valerenga on Tuesday, and the same applies to their opponents. Calligaris will be given a breather on Sunday. Even without her, Juve won 3:0 away against Fiorentina and went into the winter break as leaders.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann also sat on the bench at the weekend, although her tank would still have been full. She came on as a substitute in the 80th minute against Bayern Munich, her first appearance in this competition in her fifth Premier League match. The 25-year-old is no more than a substitute for Juve, who lead the league table after 13 rounds (11 wins, 2 draws).

Arsenal Lia Wälti

A week ago on Tuesday, Salomé Barrer from "TEAM LIA" replied to an inquiry: "Lia is feeling better, the wound is healing. She traveled back to London today and will resume training as soon as possible." However, the Champions League games away against Valerenga and this weekend's game in Liverpool are still too early. Even without Wälti, there are two victories and Arsenal have already secured their quarter-final ticket in the Champions League before the last group game.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

In the 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the League Cup, Bühler, coming back from injury, is in the starting eleven and plays until the break. In the 1:1 draw against Brighton at the weekend, however, she sits on the bench.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel played the full distance in the 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa. Four days earlier, West Ham celebrated an unchallenged 3-0 win over Southampton in the League Cup, with Piubel being substituted at the break.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz wins 3-1 at home against Piubel's West Ham. The 122-time international is cautioned in the 20th minute and substituted in the 64th with the score at 2-1. Four days earlier, Aston Villa beat Charlton 4-1 in the League Cup, with Maritz scoring the 1-0 winner.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Without the injured Reuteler, Frankfurt beat Jena 3-0 away from home to go into the winter break at the top of the table. The new year is shaping up to be an ultra-thrilling race for the title, as Bayern Munich and Leverkusen, like Frankfurt, have 29 points, followed by Wolfsburg in fourth place with 28 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

The 24-year-old will not play on Saturday, as she did four days earlier against RB Leipzig (3:0).

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Werder Bremen lose 1:3 against Wolfsburg and Peng can do little about the goals conceded.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui was substituted in the 74th minute against Champions League quarter-finalists Wolfsburg, but was unable to make an impact.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

RB Leipzig play 1. FC Köln on Monday and have the chance to overtake Bremen in the table and go into the winter break in sixth place.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti is in action on Monday.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade has contributed one goal and two assists so far this season. Last week, she came on in the 70th minute and was substituted in the 89th.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

In the 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, Stierli once again played the full distance in central defense.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Three days after her 18th birthday, Egli makes her first appearance of the season in the starting eleven. She was withdrawn from the game in the 56th minute with the score at 0:1.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli has not played a single minute this season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. However, she should be back in action in the second half of the season.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

With a win against RB Leipzig, Cologne could move further away from the bottom of the table; they are currently four points clear of bottom-placed Potsdam.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Mia Schmid misses the last game before the winter break against Bayern Munich.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

Lüscher, on the other hand, plays the full distance at the bottom of the table (1 point from 12 games).

St. Pölten Ella Touon

St. Pölten played their last game of the preliminary round in the championship the previous weekend. Touon played in the honorable 2-0 defeat against Manchester City during the week. The final group game against Hammarby will follow on December 18, after which the team will go into the winter break.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

The 17-year-old has gone from victory to victory with Barcelona, but her influence has been limited. She was not in the squad for either the 3-0 Champions League win over Hammarby or Sunday's 1-0 away win over Valencia in La Liga. Barça now have two games left before the short winter break: On Wednesday, they face Manchester City in the Premier League and on Saturday, Barça have to face UD Tenerife in the round of 16 of the Copa de la Reina.ke

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili played in the 3-0 win against Sittard, but did not score. Vallotto was substituted in the 65th minute with the score at 0:2. In Sweden, the championship ended in mid-November.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

The championship in Sweden is long over. During the week, however, they played in the Champions League. In the 3-0 home defeat against Barcelona, the 20-year-old was substituted in the 65th minute with the score at 2-0. On Wednesday, Vallotto will play her last game in the Champions League away to Ella Touon's St. Pölten. The only thing left to do is to defend third place, as Manchester City and Barcelona have already secured their quarter-final tickets in Group D.

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Paris FC suffered a 4-0 defeat in their last match before the winter break. When Terchoun was substituted in the 65th minute, the score was still 0:2. Nevertheless, Terchoun and her team-mates can look back on a great first half of the season. No one would have expected Dijon to be in 4th place at this point.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is enjoying her vacation and can laugh about a video from the SFA that shows that she is no longer the youngest. Crnogorcevic is only one year younger than the two national team shooting stars Iman Beney and Sydney Schertenleib put together.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

The video (see Crnogorcevic) could also have been shot with Ramona Bachmann, but not until December 25, when the high-class technician also celebrates her 34th birthday. The season in the USA ended a few weeks ago.

Northwestern Wildcats Anna Caterina Regazzoni

Anna Caterina Regazzoni plays in the Northwestern Wildcats college team, where the season has also been over for some time. Will she continue to play there next season or will she try to force her way into a European Championship squad elsewhere? We'll probably find out soon.

