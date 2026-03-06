Lukas Görtler and Christian Witzig, the St. Gallen scorers in the 2-2 draw in Thun, high-five each other Keystone

Only a win in Thun would have kept St. Gallen's small championship hopes alive. Instead, the eastern Swiss now face a fiercely contested race for the European Cup places.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last-minute goals often evoke great emotions. However, this was not the case on Thursday in Thun. Christian Witzig's goal, which came just after four minutes of stoppage time had elapsed, saved St. Gallen a point away from home. But even the goalscorer realized that it was not enough overall. "Our aim was to win here and upset Thun a little. A draw is not enough for that."

With a win, the gap to Thun would still have been eleven points. That would still have been a big mortgage, but hope would have remained. Now, however, even the biggest optimists in eastern Switzerland have to admit that the gap to the Bernese Oberland side is too big to dream of the championship title. In the battle for first place, "practically everything is clear," says Witzig. Coach Enrico Maassen also agrees: "Thun can only beat themselves now."

Psychology in football

St. Gallen have collected 51 points in the 28 rounds so far. With this haul, the team would have been in first place at the same point last season - five points ahead of eventual champions FC Basel. "Bitter," says captain Lukas Görtler. "This season, of all seasons, there is a team that is doing much better."

What exactly makes FC Thun so strong, however, is difficult to say, says the 31-year-old. He is only sure of one thing: "There's a lot of psychology involved." The feet aren't everything in football; the head is just as important, if not more so. This is the only way to explain why Thun came back into the game so strongly after the first half, in which St. Gallen clearly had the upper hand. "They just need a sense of achievement and then play with conviction without end."

In fact, it seems as if Thun are always forcing their successes with sheer willpower. The Bernese Oberlanders do not primarily excel in terms of play, but also like to use the long ball to get into the attacking zone. There they need the necessary assertiveness. The goals against St. Gallen also came from a long throw-in, which led to a penalty, and from a corner.

Last weekend, Lucerne coach Mario Frick called it the comeback of the "kick and rush". It is a similar recipe to the one followed by St. Gallen. Only Thun have perfected it, according to Görtler. "And their success proves them right. They are deservedly at the top."

Consolation in the Cup?

While the gap to the front has remained the same, the gap to the teams behind has narrowed. The first pursuers Lugano, Basel and YB have won their games. FCB is also the next opponent for the eastern Swiss on Sunday. St. Gallen's main priority is therefore to defend their European Cup place.

St. Gallen will play in Europe next season if they finish in the top three in the league. Or if they win the Cup for the first time since 1969 and only the second time ever. They would then even qualify for the Europa League; if they finish second or third in the league, they would only qualify for the Conference League.

Winning the Cup should now be a top priority. Because with Yverdon (St. Gallen's semi-final opponents in mid-April), Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Grasshoppers, there are still three opponents in the competition who are definitely beatable.

"For me personally, not much would change if I could call myself a cup winner," says Görtler. "But I would be incredibly keen to give our fans the gift of victory." It would be consolation for the now definitely missed opportunity in the championship.