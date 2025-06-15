Lionel Messi (left) is kept in check by Al Ahly's back line Keystone

Lots of chances, no goals: The opening match of the Club World Cup between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Al Ahly from Egypt ends goalless.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Al Ahly were clearly the better team in the first half of the first match of the XXL tournament in the USA in front of 60,927 spectators in Miami, but failed to score from the penalty spot, among other things. After the break, Inter Miami missed the best opportunities under the direction of Lionel Messi, who was still inconspicuous in the first 45 minutes.

Al Ahly, the club from Cairo, dominated almost the entire first half. Messi and Co. were on the back foot throughout and had goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to thank for keeping the game goalless after 45 minutes. The 38-year-old Argentinian saved his team from going behind on several occasions. Among other things, he saved a foul penalty from Egyptian Trézéguet. "He kept us alive," said Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

The first European teams will also start the tournament on Sunday evening. Bayern Munich take on the amateurs of Auckland City FC in Cincinnati at 18:00 Swiss time. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid will duel in Pasadena, California, at 9.00 pm.

