The Switzerland-born World Cup player for Bosnia and Herzegovina and former Swiss youth international signed a three-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg. Last season, the 32-year-old was on loan from Hoffenheim to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Tabakovic, a classic center forward, previously played in Austria from 2020 to 2023—two seasons with Austria Lustenau and one with Austria Vienna. For Alessandro Vogt, who transferred from FC St. Gallen to Hoffenheim, Tabakovic’s departure is good news. The Swiss U-21 international now has one less competitor—at least for the time being—in his quest to establish himself in the Bundesliga.