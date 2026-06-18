Celebrated by the international press following England’s World Cup victory over Croatia: Harry Kane (right) and Jude Bellingham dpa

England gets off to a successful start in the World Cup—and the press is raving about the attacking duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. The domestic media even has words of praise for coach Thomas Tuchel.

DPA dpa

England celebrates a successful start to the World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Croatia. Bayern’s star striker Harry Kane shines with a brace. Here’s what the international media are saying:

Switzerland🇨🇭

“Blick”: “England gratefully accepts Croatia’s gifts. The matchup between world No. 4 England and world No. 11 Croatia delivers everything a top-tier game promises. Fans in the sold-out stadium in Dallas see plenty of goals—and, above all, some beautiful ones. In the end, co-favorite England comes out on top.”

“Tages-Anzeiger”: “A convincing England team wins its first World Cup group stage match against Croatia 4–2. After an evenly matched first half, the Three Lions took control after the break.”

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

“Sun”: “Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham sprinkled some stardust under the roof in Dallas, proving why England might just pull off some surprises at this World Cup after all. But Thomas Tuchel’s shaky back four can’t afford to get too complacent, or else the tournament could still turn into quite a disaster.”

“Mirror”: “Harry makes history! Kane ties Lineker’s World Cup record for England, helps the Three Lions to an exciting victory over Croatia, and kicks off the World Cup campaign with a rout.”

“Telegraph”: “Tuchel’s halftime speech spurs England to victory after a weak first half. The coach delivers a decisive halftime speech to the players and then watches as they defeat Croatia with a significantly improved performance.”

“Daily Mail”: “The Three Lions have the firepower to go far in this World Cup with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham leading the way—but the team needs to improve defensively quickly.”

Spain 🇪🇸

“As”: “England didn’t come to the U.S. just for fun. Thanks to a brilliant performance by Kane and Bellingham, the Three Lions crushed the Croatian team, in which Modrić looked overwhelmed and lacking in ideas.”

“Marca”: “This is the Bellingham England has been waiting for. The Real Madrid midfielder justified Tuchel’s faith in him and played a key role in the convincing victory over a Croatian team that never stopped fighting.”

USA 🇺🇸

“The Athletic”: “ After a thrilling and at times chaotic victory over Croatia in Dallas, England is almost guaranteed to reach the World Cup knockout stage and finish at the top of Group L.”

“Dallas News”: “It was a game full of attacking flair, goals from top stars, and even a memorable moment for a local soccer player.”

France

“L’Équipe”: “England kicked off the World Cup on Wednesday with a 4–2 victory over Croatia—in a breathtaking match. Harry Kane scored twice and tied Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.”

Austria 🇦🇹

“Krone”: “Chasing records! Kane catches up to England legends.”