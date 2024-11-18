Thomas Tuchel was Harry Kane's boss at Bayern Munich. Keystone

The "Three Lions" will also get to know a new culture with Thomas Tuchel. England national team captain Harry Kane says: Not every player will "love the new coach".

England's star striker Harry Kane has already warned his team-mates about the new national team coach Thomas Tuchel. "He's very disciplined in what he wants and doesn't shy away from confrontation if he has to," the English tabloid "The Sun" quoted the captain of the "Three Lions" as saying. Tuchel is "quite direct in the way he talks and maybe there were some players (at FC Bayern) who didn't like that or didn't agree with it".

Kane worked successfully under Tuchel at FC Bayern last season. However, the German star coach had to leave the German record champions at the end of the season. Tuchel will take over the English national team on January 1.

Tuchel will "never shy away from anything"

Every coach has his own way of "talking to the players, criticizing and motivating them, so not every player will love the new coach," Kane noted. "He'll be very direct in the media and never shy away from anything."

Harry Kane leads England to victory against Ireland. Kin Cheung/AP/dpa

Tuchel is set to lead England to the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America, and he himself is already aiming to win the title. "There will probably be players in March who don't agree with some things," said the 31-year-old, looking ahead to the first international matches of the new year. "In every team, every player has their own opinion - but ultimately the way he wants us to play will be exciting and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Kane knows "how good" Tuchel can be

Kane himself had not expected Tuchel, winner of the Champions League with Chelsea FC in 2021, to succeed long-serving national team coach Gareth Southgate and interim solution Lee Carsley.

"It was a surprise when it was announced. I didn't know it was going to be him," said Kane. "After he left Bayern, I assumed he would go back to another club - but it was a good surprise because I've worked closely with him and know how good he can be."

