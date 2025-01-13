What a spectacle! Barcelona humiliated arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Super Cup, with three strikers causing a sensation. Even coach Hansi Flick didn't want to be a party pooper.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona outclassed Real Madrid 5:2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, inflicting a second Clásico defeat in a row on the Whites after a 4:0 win at the end of October.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was jubilant after the final whistle: "I'm happy for the fans, the club, for everyone, my coaches, the whole staff, but also the players."

The mood at Real Madrid is completely different. "That was a tough evening," admitted coach Carlo Ancelotti. Show more

After the magnificent Supercopa triumph over arch-rivals Real Madrid, coach Hansi Flick allowed his FC Barcelona players to have a little party. "Now we can celebrate this great victory," said the coach after the breathtaking 5:2 win in the Clásico. "The game was incredible."

Flick's professionals didn't need to be asked twice: Still on the pitch at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the players were celebrated around the outstanding attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. The party continued afterwards.

"Please make sure that all electronic devices are switched off when you board the plane," the club ironically wrote on the X platform before the return flight that night to accompany their video. It shows young star Yamal with a suitcase and portable speakers blaring out music. The 17-year-old performs a little dance.

Famous forward trio Yamal-Lewandowski-Raphinha

The European champion opened the scoring for Barça on Sunday evening in the 22nd minute, with Lewandowski also scoring from the penalty spot (36) and Raphinha twice (39/48). "The best trident in the world," Barcelona wrote on Instagram with a celebratory photo of the three attackers together with the Supercopa trophy. The injured German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen raised the trophy high in a shower of confetti. Flick celebrated his first title in Spain.

Alex Balde scored the interim 4:1 (45.+10). Real's goals from Kylian Mbappé (5') and Rodrygo (61') and the red card against Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (58') were ultimately only minor blemishes for the Catalans. "I'm happy for the fans, the club, for everyone, my coaches, the whole staff, but also the players," said Flick. "They really deserved it today."

Real coach Ancelotti: Only a small ray of hope

Madrid's former coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, was disappointed. "That was a tough evening. I'm sad, like all the fans. We don't need to hide our disappointment." His team defended very poorly and conceded easy goals. The only small ray of hope was Mbappé's performance, said Ancelotti. "We can forget about the rest."

The press comments were correspondingly harsh from the Whites' point of view. "Ancelotti is even more hurt than after the 4-0 defeat at the Bernabéu because he once again went down with a bang in a Clásico", read Marca. AS notes: "Only Valverde, Courtois and, above all, Mbappé were spared the Blancos' historic ridiculousness, which had unforeseeable consequences." And "El mundo" writes: "Barça stepped onto their own magic carpet and defeated a disastrous Madrid team that had neither ideas nor rhythm to counter the Blaugrana's great play."

The two Spanish football heavyweights will now turn their focus to the championship, cup and Champions League. Flick's team will be looking to take the momentum from their short trip to the desert back home with them and put the recent squabbles surrounding the player permit for European champion Dani Olmo behind them once and for all. The former Leipzig player was allowed to come on as a substitute in the final and demonstratively kissed the club's crest afterwards. Barcelona are already six points behind leaders Atlético Madrid in third place in La Liga.