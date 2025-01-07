Inter Milan lose the final of the Italian Super Cup in the derby against AC Milan 2:3. For once, Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer is also criticized.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Milan lose the final of the Italian Super Cup against Milan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Yann Sommer's team led 2-0 but were ultimately beaten 3-2.

The Swiss goalkeeper was not free from criticism. Sommer was blamed for two goals by an Italian ex-goalkeeper. Show more

In the Italian Super Cup final, Inter Milan squandered a 2-0 lead against city rivals AC Milan and ended up losing 3-2. Théo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham turned the game around for the Rossoneri in the second half.

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who had recently kept three clean sheets in a row, conceded an unusual number of goals - and was promptly criticized in the end. At least according to Stefano Sorrentino, Sommer did not cut a good figure when conceding two goals. Sorrentino is a former goalkeeper himself, played 363 games in Serie A and is now a TV pundit. He was called up by Italian broadcaster "Canale 5" for the Super Cup.

And Sorrentino did not hold back in his criticism of the Swiss goalkeeper after the game, blaming him for two of the three Milan goals. On the first goal conceded, a free-kick from Theo Hernandez into the goalkeeper's corner, Sorrentino said, quoted via inter-news.it: "This is something that is also taught in football school: You can't concede goals at your own post."

And the former goalkeeper goes even further, criticizing Sommer for the decisive 2:3 by Abraham. "If he had stayed in goal, he would certainly have caught the ball. He went out and left the goal empty."

Sommer's strong statistics

Sommer does not come off particularly well in the "Gazzetta dello Sport" player ratings either. The Swiss is only rated 5.5 out of 10.

However, the criticism should not worry Sommer. Last season, the Swiss was an important component in Inter's championship title - clearly the best defense in the league. Sommer's statistics are also excellent this season with 15 goals conceded in 17 games - only Napoli have conceded fewer so far. And in the Champions League, Sommer has only conceded once in six games.

Videos from the department