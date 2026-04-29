Three penalty scenes in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Atlético and Arsenal (1:1) caused a lot of discussion. The experts don't agree on everything - and Urs Meier talks himself into a rage.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Atlético Madrid and Arsenal London ends 1-1.

The game is nowhere near as spectacular as Tuesday's 9-goal gala, but three penalty scenes provide plenty to talk about.

Urs Meier is not at all satisfied with the performance of referee Danny Makkelie and voices clear criticism. Show more

For 41 minutes, there is hardly any action in the semi-final duel in Madrid. But then, for once, the Gunners play well, Viktor Gyökeres appears alone in front of Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak - and falls after a slight push from David Hancko. Referee Danny Makkelie immediately points to the penalty spot.

The protests of the Madrilenians were of no avail, as the VAR did not intervene. So Gyökeres runs up himself and converts the penalty to make it 1:0 for Arsenal.

But was it really a penalty-worthy foul? "It's a little push from behind. It's a collision - but it still costs money. It's a penalty," was the analysis of blue referee expert Urs Meier.

Petric and Reif have a different opinion

However, Mladen Petric and Marcel Reif disagree with Meier: "I understand what Urs says, but for me it's not enough. I wouldn't have given it," says Petric.

He continued: "You can see that the striker already has both feet in the air when contact is made. If there's always a penalty for something like that, you can't even go into the tackle in the penalty area." Reif agrees with Petric: "Gyökeres falls far too easily."

"I'm not at all happy with his performance"

After the break, the home team are also awarded a not entirely uncontroversial penalty after Arsenal defender Ben White unfortunately catches the ball with his hand. Julian Alvarez says gracias and equalizes to make it 1:1.

"I would have been happy if he hadn't given it," says Meier. "But he was under a bit of pressure after the first decision." Makkelie was standing in the wrong position and was therefore unable to judge the scene properly. I'm not at all happy with his performance. This body language, no clarity, everything was wishy-washy," criticized the former Spiz referee.

Really a clearly wrong decision?

The third penalty scene in the 78th minute provided even more material for discussion. After a tackle between Hancko and Eberechi Eze, Makkelie again points to the spot. The VAR intervenes again and after the referee looks at the scene 13 times (!) on the screen, he decides to withdraw the penalty.

blue Sport commentator Beat Signer can't really explain why this was a clearly wrong decision ("I don't get it"). Urs Meier doesn't either: "He has a good view of the action and immediately gives a penalty. He must have seen something. Then the VAR comes in - and then he takes the penalty back. The VAR should only intervene if it was a clear wrong decision. And then it was suddenly nothing for the referee - wonderful."

Ultimately, it was probably the right decision not to award a penalty in this scene, says Meier. Nevertheless, he doesn't hold back with his criticism and asks himself: "Why is someone like that whistling in a Champions League semi-final?"

The score remained the same at 1-1, so the second leg next Tuesday in London also promised to be exciting.