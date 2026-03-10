  1. Residential Customers
MLS cracks down Harsh penalties imposed on betting footballers

SDA

10.3.2026 - 09:28

Yaw Yeboah, who played for Columbus Crew between 2022 and 2025, is no longer allowed to play in the MLS.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

The North American soccer league Major Soccer League is cracking down and banning Yaw Yeboah and Derrick Jones for life. Both have made illegal bets - including on their own teams.

Keystone-SDA

10.03.2026, 09:28

10.03.2026, 09:34

The MLS explained in a statement that the Columbus Crew duo had placed "large-scale" football bets between 2024 and 2025 and had "likely shared confidential information with other bettors". According to the report, the two footballers bet in October 2024 that Jones would receive a yellow card - which actually happened.

Yeboah, 28, played four international matches for Ghana between 2019 and 2021 and became champion with Columbus Crew in 2023. He now plays for Qingdao Hainiu in China. Like Yeboah, 29-year-old Jones, who was also born in Ghana, was provisionally suspended last October. He is now without a club.

