The Swiss national team's new away jersey was presented on Friday morning. Top or flop? Unsurprisingly, the reactions online are very mixed.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss national team's new away shirt is here. We have trawled through various social media channels and the comment columns of the Swiss online portals "bluenews.ch", "blick.ch", "20min.ch" and "watson.ch" and put together a best-of for you.

But first you can take part in the survey with an open mind.

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here. Image: SFV The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. Image: SFV The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. Image: SFV Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success." Image: SFV The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark. Image: SFV Here's another look at the whole shirt. Image: SFV The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com. Image: SFV On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway. Image: SFV This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here. Image: SFV The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. Image: SFV The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. Image: SFV Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success." Image: SFV The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark. Image: SFV Here's another look at the whole shirt. Image: SFV The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com. Image: SFV On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway. Image: SFV

These people like the shirt

Very nice choice of colors and beautiful design - I really like it(MagicMagie)

Fresh, cheeky and lively. Not exactly typical of the country (Geniesser77)

Looks mega great 👍 Something different for a change. The colors look so fresh and I also really like the design 👍. Really very good choice for the away jerseys ❤️ (Lassie08)

A winning jersey! This will beat Qatar and Canada (Der_Infant)

Looks really cool (Bratansauce)

Can we choose this as our home jersey? Finally something that doesn't look so plain and borderline boring! (Trio_Duo)

I don't know what everyone has, I think it's cool but everyone has a different taste (jacqueline.p04)

somehow still cool, the main thing is something different and not so boring! (Nicosinho)

You probably won't buy the shirt

Well, worse is always possible, but with this shirt the zenith of unattractiveness should be reached (andrix)

Absolutely cool for club football, but not for a NATIONAL TEAM with the flag colors red/white. (Daniel Scheitlin)

This is what my shirt looks like after the little grandchildren come to visit us... (Franky Neal)

Oh God, neon is so out!!! 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️ (Max Bell)

If they don't shine when playing football.... then at least they shine... It's terrible if you can't hold on to your national colors with pride (Pesche Neukomm).

I always thought it couldn't get any worse, unfortunately I was wrong (pastis160)

absolutely ugly... what does that have to do with Switzerland?.... a disgrace... you should look for real designers (Mike12345)

Oh my god. Looks like you washed a Stabilo Boss marker with the white shirt (Pedro Rodriguez)

Wow, that's ugly (chancewashere)

Did someone tell the AI to design a trendy jersey? (Katerchen)

Winter Edition "Yellow snow -> mic drop (neckslinger)

has a pencil run out? 😅❤️ (kingfisher_96)

Have you mixed yourselves up with Sweden? (valentin_22)

This is what happens when the little kids find the markers and scribble on the shirt lying around... (Mirabella)

Creative and neutral voices

A nice yellow cheese away kit would be cool! (derweiterdenker)

It's important that it glows under UV light... as you know, you also play under UV light... 😂😂😂... maybe it can still sing during the washing process...!!! (Christian Schaub)

That's sustainable: after the World Cup, the shirt can be reused as a fluorescent vest... (casanda)

Reminds me somehow of leaking glow sticks. What the heck, as long as the performance is right (Skepticus)

Designer. Anyone with small children knows it. (Uh... thing!)

The aerobics instructors from the 80s have called. They want their leotards back (Tsherish De Love aka Flachzange)

I immediately thought that this was the good old abstracted water network map (S.H., St. Gallen)

It looks great under UV light. But the sun's UV rays won't be enough, hopefully the World Cup stadium operators will come up with something. (Rikki-Tiki-Tavi)

The racists

Unfortunately there are some! But they don't get a vote here.

The home jersey has been on the market for a while now