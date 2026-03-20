The Swiss national team's new away jersey was presented on Friday morning. Top or flop? Unsurprisingly, the reactions online are very mixed.
The Swiss national team's new away shirt is here. We have trawled through various social media channels and the comment columns of the Swiss online portals "bluenews.ch", "blick.ch", "20min.ch" and "watson.ch" and put together a best-of for you.
But first you can take part in the survey with an open mind.
These people like the shirt
Very nice choice of colors and beautiful design - I really like it(MagicMagie)
Fresh, cheeky and lively. Not exactly typical of the country (Geniesser77)
Looks mega great 👍 Something different for a change. The colors look so fresh and I also really like the design 👍. Really very good choice for the away jerseys ❤️ (Lassie08)
A winning jersey! This will beat Qatar and Canada (Der_Infant)
Looks really cool (Bratansauce)
Can we choose this as our home jersey? Finally something that doesn't look so plain and borderline boring! (Trio_Duo)
I don't know what everyone has, I think it's cool but everyone has a different taste (jacqueline.p04)
somehow still cool, the main thing is something different and not so boring! (Nicosinho)
You probably won't buy the shirt
Well, worse is always possible, but with this shirt the zenith of unattractiveness should be reached (andrix)
Absolutely cool for club football, but not for a NATIONAL TEAM with the flag colors red/white. (Daniel Scheitlin)
This is what my shirt looks like after the little grandchildren come to visit us... (Franky Neal)
Oh God, neon is so out!!! 😂😂🤦🏻♂️ (Max Bell)
If they don't shine when playing football.... then at least they shine... It's terrible if you can't hold on to your national colors with pride (Pesche Neukomm).
I always thought it couldn't get any worse, unfortunately I was wrong (pastis160)
absolutely ugly... what does that have to do with Switzerland?.... a disgrace... you should look for real designers (Mike12345)
Oh my god. Looks like you washed a Stabilo Boss marker with the white shirt (Pedro Rodriguez)
Wow, that's ugly (chancewashere)
Did someone tell the AI to design a trendy jersey? (Katerchen)
Winter Edition "Yellow snow -> mic drop (neckslinger)
has a pencil run out? 😅❤️ (kingfisher_96)
Have you mixed yourselves up with Sweden? (valentin_22)
This is what happens when the little kids find the markers and scribble on the shirt lying around... (Mirabella)
Creative and neutral voices
A nice yellow cheese away kit would be cool! (derweiterdenker)
It's important that it glows under UV light... as you know, you also play under UV light... 😂😂😂... maybe it can still sing during the washing process...!!! (Christian Schaub)
That's sustainable: after the World Cup, the shirt can be reused as a fluorescent vest... (casanda)
Reminds me somehow of leaking glow sticks. What the heck, as long as the performance is right (Skepticus)
Designer. Anyone with small children knows it. (Uh... thing!)
The aerobics instructors from the 80s have called. They want their leotards back (Tsherish De Love aka Flachzange)
I immediately thought that this was the good old abstracted water network map (S.H., St. Gallen)
It looks great under UV light. But the sun's UV rays won't be enough, hopefully the World Cup stadium operators will come up with something. (Rikki-Tiki-Tavi)
The racists
Unfortunately there are some! But they don't get a vote here.