FC Winterthur started the new season with a surprising home win over St.Gallen. Goalkeeper Markus Kuster played a big part in the successful start to the season, and his performance was a great advertisement for himself.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winterthur beat St.Gallen 1-0 to start the season and can rely on its strong goalkeeper Markus Kuster.

The Austrian, who was only number 2 last season, promotes his own cause and says after the game: "I try to concentrate on what I can influence."

In the first Super League game under new coach Ognjen Zaric, FC Winterthur immediately pick up their first three points. Thanks to Matteo Di Giusto's golden goal, FCW put FC St.Gallen in their place and inflicted the first defeat of the season on the Espen. However, the Winterthur side also have their goalkeeper to thank.

Markus Kuster, who was only number 2 last season behind on-loan YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller, put in a very strong performance at the Schützenwiese. He stopped St.Gallen's efforts time after time, with an outstanding save in the 84th minute against Felix Mambimbi.

"He was warmed up. At that point, he already had a huge amount of confidence because he realized that he was holding everything. A super save at the right moment," blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer praised the Austrian in the studio. Kuster proved that it was right to rely on him in goal. "He showed that he deserves to be the number 1 in Winterthur."

Matic with good cards

It is also clear that Marvin Keller has been promoted to number 2 at YB and will not be returning to Winterthur. FCW therefore needs a third goalkeeper in addition to 19-year-old Antonio Spagnoli. "We knew from the start that we had a good goalkeeper in Markus Kuster. We were therefore able to go through the preparation in peace," explains FCW sporting director Oliver Kaiser and reveals: "We also had Mateo Matic training with us. He is still with us and did a very good preparation. Unfortunately, he got injured last week."

We will now have to wait and see how the 28-year-old develops. "We've always said that we need a third goalkeeper. We want a trio because that's normal. The next few days and weeks will show how we will supplement that," says Kaiser.

Kuster: "We need another goalie"

Has Kuster's strong performance against St.Gallen settled the question of the number 1, at least for the time being? "We want to have the best possible solution for us. It's important that we have a trio that works and fits together. Mateo Matic is in a very good position to do that," says Kaiser in the half-time interview.

And what does Kuster himself say? "I try to concentrate on what I can influence, that's my own performance," says the 30-year-old, commenting on the goalkeeping issue: "That's for other people to judge. The fact is that we still need a goalkeeper, there are only two of us at the moment. You'll have to ask other people who comes in."

