Marie-Louise Eta is the first female head coach in the men's Bundesliga. Keystone

"Football goddess" instead of prejudice: How Bundesliga club Union Berlin reacts clearly to sexist comments about Marie-Louise Eta online.

DPA dpa

Following the promotion of Marie-Louise Eta to coach of 1. FC Union Berlin, the Bundesliga club has defended itself against sexist comments on social media. "But that's exactly what you are, a sexist", the Köpenickers responded on X to a patronizing post by a user (see below). The latter had written: "The Bundesliga coach who loses to them has lost face forever. I don't think there's anything more embarrassing."

After the surprising departure of Steffen Baumgart, the 34-year-old Eta is the first female head coach in the top flight, taking over Union's professional team until the end of the season. The change of personnel is being discussed controversially and sometimes unobjectively on the internet. The Union family is behind her, the Köpenickers defended their coach against hate comments and described her as a "football goddess". Many users praised her for this.

In response to a post saying that no player would take a woman who talks about tactics or football seriously, the Eiserners replied: "With all due love, but that's sexism."

Governing mayor with a faux pas

Among those who found only positive words for the milestone in men's football was Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner. "Respect and recognition to FC Union Berlin for this decision. A strong signal for professional football and for women in top-class sport," said the CDU politician.

Following a tip-off from the Bundesliga club, he explained that Wegner misspelled the 34-year-old's double name and forgot the letter o in Louise: "We were so overwhelmed...".

Union's X account responds to comments

Kleine Korrektur: *Marie-Louise Eta :) — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Aber genau das bist du, ein Sexist. — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Bezweifle, dass die überhaupt schon mal gebumst haben — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Sexismus ist eine Kunstform? Ich kann nicht mehr ... — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 13, 2026

Boah, ne du, muss nicht sein — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Einfach aua — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Dit Muttchen wird stolz sein — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Da entwickle ich lieber ne eigene Plattform — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

small 🍆 energy — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026

Als Frau gehöre ich ja auch an den Herd :) — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) April 12, 2026