Ahead of his FC Basel's play-off clash against Copenhagen, Xherdan Shaqiri talks about his Champions League dreams and how a former team-mate spied on the opposition.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri talks about FC Basel's chances ahead of the play-off duel against Copenhagen: "We want to grab this chance and we almost have to. From that point of view, I'm also confident."

The opponent will not be easy and FCB will have to "go beyond their limits to bring their performance to the pitch."

To this end, he had his former team-mate Tobias Salquist spy on Copenhagen: Unfortunately, Tobias picked up a red card afterwards, which didn't help much," says Shaqiri with a grin. Show more

"We're dreaming of Champions League nights again in Basel," said Xherdan Shaqiri in April when he was a guest in the blue Sport Studio. "There are still a few hurdles to get over."

Four months later, Basel have already overcome the first hurdle - winning the Swiss league title. The last one is now FC Copenhagen. "It's an important match and it will be a good one," said Xherdan Shaqiri on blue Sport on Tuesday evening.

He had returned to Basel with the aim of playing in the Champions League and they now had a great opportunity to qualify for Europe's most important club competition. "We want to seize this opportunity and we almost have to seize it. From that point of view, I'm also confident."

However, Shaqiri is also aware that it won't be a walk in the park against the Danish champions. "We know who we're playing against. They won't be easy games. That's why we have to go beyond our limits and try to give our best performance on the pitch."

"That didn't help much"

To achieve this, the Basel player is leaving no stone unturned and is even getting tips from his former team-mate Tobias Salquist (Chicago), who played with Nordsjaelland against Copenhagen last weekend.

"I got some information and also watched the game a bit. Unfortunately Tobias got a red card afterwards, which didn't help much," says Shaqiri with a grin.

Analyzing the opponent is important, because at the end of the day, it's the individual details that make the difference. "We will try to exploit every little detail that they don't play so well. Of course, we've also done our analysis."

He said he already knew what to expect in the second leg in Copenhagen. That's why FCB have to get ahead in the first leg at St. Jakob-Park. "The aim is to get a positive result first so that we can go to Copenhagen with good self-confidence and a positive result to seal the deal."

With two positive results, the Champions League anthem would sound again in Basel after seven years and Shaqiri's wish for magical Champions League nights would come true.

