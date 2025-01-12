Joshua Zirkzee scored the decisive penalty. KEYSTONE

Despite being outnumbered for a long time, Arsenal are eliminated from the FA Cup against Manchester United. Kai Havertz does not score in the penalty shoot-out, but a former Bayern professional does in the end.

DPA dpa

After a missed attempt by Kai Havertz, Arsenal FC failed to beat defending champions Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup. The German international was the only scorer to miss, with former Bayern professional Joshua Zirkzee converting the decisive penalty for Manchester to make it 5-3. United had previously saved themselves from the penalty spot with a 1-1 (1-1, 0-0) draw after extra time despite being short-handed for a long time.

Bruno Fernandes (52nd minute) had initially put the visitors ahead in the third round match. Shortly afterwards, United's Diogo Dalot (61) was shown a yellow card. The Gunners took advantage of their superior numbers shortly afterwards to equalize through Brazilian Gabriel (63').

Shortly afterwards, Norwegian Martin Ödegaard missed the chance to give Arsenal the lead when he missed a controversial penalty (69'). Havertz had previously been brought down in the penalty area. The former Leverkusen player was unable to take advantage of several opportunities in normal time and, like Ödegaard, failed to score from the spot against United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.