In the football talk Heimspiel on blue Sport, Dominik Schmid talks about the aura Xherdan Shaqiri has and reveals that the Basel star is often out and about in the city wearing a hood and cap.

In the football talk Heimspiel, FCB left-back Dominik Schmid explains that "Shaq" has a strong aura and demands a lot on and off the pitch - which also motivates the team.

Because of his fame in Switzerland, Shaqiri can't go everywhere, but according to Schmid he remains a sociable and authentic person who makes time for everyone at the club. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri enchanted the Super League with 39 goals in 34 games, leading FC Basel to the championship title. However, defensive work has never been the attacking midfielder's strong point. But that's not a problem, reveals FCB left-back Dominik Schmid in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport: "It's normal that when you have qualities from Shaq and he delivers in such a way that nobody is too embarrassed to go the extra mile for him." Although he also works back, everyone else gives one or two percent more: "It's simply a good mix, explains Schmid."

Shaqiri is also particularly important in the dressing room: "He has an incredible presence, an aura that is second to none. That pushes us all to do even more." Shaqiri is a player who also demands a lot, not only from the team, but also from the coach and the staff: "I think we needed that too," explains Schmid, who has been back at FC Basel since 2023.

The person behind the footballer

When asked by blue Sport presenter Stefan Eggli whether Shaqiri would also be present at events off the pitch, Schmid explained: "He would like to. Shaq's personality in Switzerland is so big, he can't go everywhere without putting his hood up and his cap on."

But he is generally very sociable and would prefer to be everywhere and very communicative. He is also always very authentic: "You always have the feeling that he really takes the time for you. It doesn't matter whether he's a player, staff member, coach, cook or cleaner. It doesn't matter, he always takes the time and is very pleasant."

