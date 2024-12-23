Seven years ago, Rolf Fringer harshly criticized Christian Constantin. The Sion president's reaction was not long in coming. He hit the TV pundit several times. Fringer talks about it in the football talk show Heimspiel.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rolf Fringer criticized Sion President Christian Constantin in September 2017.

A few days later, Constantin attacked the TV pundit after a match.

Fringer looks back on the scene in the football talk show Heimspiel. Show more

In September 2017, Christian Constantin's fuses blew. The Sion president went off on Rolf Fringer after a match against Lugano. "That shows that these people can only dish it out and not take it. The last word has not yet been spoken," said Fringer just moments after the blows.

How does Fringer view the situation with Constantin on the sidelines seven years later? When he looks back at the scenes during the football talk show Heimspiel, his first reaction is a smile. "He was really upset," recalls the blue Sport expert. He was standing at the TV desk before the presenter warned him: "Watch out, CC is coming from behind."

"I can't shove the microphone in his face now..."

The warning apparently came too late: "When I turned around, Constantin hit me four or five times full in the neck with his hand." Fringer wanted to defend himself, but decided against it. "I had a heavy microphone in my hand. I thought: 'I can't put the microphone in his face now...' That's not possible."

As a result, Fringer was left powerless to Constantin's blows, with two kicks on top of that. "I fell over on the damp floor ...", says Fringer and adds: "... and got two more kicks in the ass from him."

The situation has been resolved and Fringer is full of praise

In the meantime, grass has grown over the matter. "We have spoken out." Fringer also states: "I was not innocent." Fringer is alluding to his statements a few days before the game in question. In a blue Sport broadcast, he criticized the Sion boss: "He's a narcissist, has zero empathy, only looks out for himself. They say he's a splash of color for the league. But I have to say, it's getting ridiculous. It's the same 'nonsense' year after year."

In the meantime, however, Fringer is full of praise: "It's incredible what a doer Constantin is. He also knows today that this (the blows to Fringer, ed.) was too much. But what he has achieved is magnificent. You have to take your hat off."

