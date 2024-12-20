  1. Residential Customers
Red card against FCSG player? "He hits me in the face" - Heidenheim talent upset after Quintillà's action

Linus Hämmerli

20.12.2024

In the 66th minute, Jordi Quintillà hits opponent Paul Wanner in the face and is shown a yellow card. The 18-year-old Heidenheim talent shows little understanding for the referee's decision.

20.12.2024, 10:13

20.12.2024, 10:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the 66th minute, Jordi Quintillà and Paul Wanner are both shown a yellow card.
  • Should Quintillà have been shown red? For Wanner, the case is clear: yes. Quintillà hit him in the face and if he had fallen over, the referee would "perhaps" have shown the red card.
  • The game ended 1-1, with FCSG dropping out of the Conference League and Heidenheim having to secure a ticket for the round of 16 in the play-offs.
FC St.Gallen must bid farewell to the Conference League on Thursday evening in Heidenheim. One point from the final game of the league phase is not enough to make it into the top 24 teams.

Stanic's late goal is not enoughSt.Gallen draw 1-1 at Heidenheim and miss out on the knockout phase

FCSG conceded a goal in the 30th minute and the eastern Swiss side equalized in the final quarter of an hour. The question now arises: Should FCSG have gone in search of a goal from the 66th minute onwards while short-handed?

Jordi Quintillà calls for a throw-in for FCSG and grabs the ball. Heidenheim's Paul Wanner then comes rushing in and tries to knock the ball out of Quintillà's hand, followed by a shove. In return, Quintillà raises his hand and hits the 18-year-old Bayern loanee on the head. Both are shown a yellow card.

Wanner: "Clearly red"

"For me, it's a clear red," said Wanner after the game. "Their player hits me in the face." The referee didn't show a red card just because he didn't let himself fall.

The scene in question is actually more decisive for Heidenheim than for FCSG. A win over the team from eastern Switzerland would have been enough to secure a place in the Top 8 and the direct qualification for the round of 16. Now the Germans have to take the detour via the playoffs.

The draw for the playoffs will take place on Friday, December 20. You can follow it live in the stream on blue News or on TV on blue Zoom from 1 pm.

Is it Christmas already?Presents are being handed out in the Conference League

Round of 16 ticket securedLugano draws 2-2 against Pafos and secures top 8 place

Family feudMathias Pogba blackmailed his own brother - now he has to go to prison

Ex-FCB star suspendedAndy Pelmard takes part in drunken chase with police

Give us a gradeHow good was blue Sport's flight parade forecast?