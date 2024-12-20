In the 66th minute, Jordi Quintillà hits opponent Paul Wanner in the face and is shown a yellow card. The 18-year-old Heidenheim talent shows little understanding for the referee's decision.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 66th minute, Jordi Quintillà and Paul Wanner are both shown a yellow card.

Should Quintillà have been shown red? For Wanner, the case is clear: yes. Quintillà hit him in the face and if he had fallen over, the referee would "perhaps" have shown the red card.

The game ended 1-1, with FCSG dropping out of the Conference League and Heidenheim having to secure a ticket for the round of 16 in the play-offs. Show more

FC St.Gallen must bid farewell to the Conference League on Thursday evening in Heidenheim. One point from the final game of the league phase is not enough to make it into the top 24 teams.

FCSG conceded a goal in the 30th minute and the eastern Swiss side equalized in the final quarter of an hour. The question now arises: Should FCSG have gone in search of a goal from the 66th minute onwards while short-handed?

Jordi Quintillà calls for a throw-in for FCSG and grabs the ball. Heidenheim's Paul Wanner then comes rushing in and tries to knock the ball out of Quintillà's hand, followed by a shove. In return, Quintillà raises his hand and hits the 18-year-old Bayern loanee on the head. Both are shown a yellow card.

Wanner: "Clearly red"

"For me, it's a clear red," said Wanner after the game. "Their player hits me in the face." The referee didn't show a red card just because he didn't let himself fall.

The scene in question is actually more decisive for Heidenheim than for FCSG. A win over the team from eastern Switzerland would have been enough to secure a place in the Top 8 and the direct qualification for the round of 16. Now the Germans have to take the detour via the playoffs.

