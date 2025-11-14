Manuel Akanji is delighted with his strong debut at Inter Milan Keystone

His last-minute loan to Milan was associated with big question marks. After two months, it is clear that Manuel Akanji has already become an indispensable pillar at Inter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Akanji looks relaxed as he answers questions from the media in Lausanne on Thursday. He talks about his move to Milan, his friendship with team-mate Yann Sommer and his new hairstyle. A zig-zag pattern runs between his braided hair. The hairdresser gave him three suggestions and he opted for this style. He is "very happy" with it, he says with a smile.

The choice of hairstyle was certainly easier for Akanji than the one he had to make in August. At that time, coach Pep Guardiola explained to him that competition in defense had intensified and that Akanji was no longer his first choice. After the first three league games, he had not yet played a single minute on the pitch. A change was on the cards.

Several options were on the table, but Akanji took his time. The final decision was only made on the last day of the transfer window: Inter Milan. It was a risky choice. Instead of moving to a "smaller" club, where the competition would have been more manageable, he opted for a team that plays for titles in the league and the Champions League.

As the season had already started, he had to convince the coach of his merits within a short space of time. And that's exactly what Akanji did.

A "jackpot" for Inter

In his very first match, the prestigious "Derby d'Italia" against Juventus Turin, Akanji was in the starting line-up - and was never taken off. Since then, he has been the only Inter professional, including goalkeeper Sommer, to play all league games over 90 minutes. Romanian coach Cristian Chivu obviously trusts him more than anyone else.

Akanji gets the breaks in the Champions League - provided the opponent is not a big one. But even then, he played in all four games. And the results are impressive: Inter lead the league and have yet to drop a point in the top flight.

Accordingly, the Gazzetta dello Sport has already described the loan as a "jackpot" and is calling for Inter to exercise the option to buy in the summer. "If there is one step that should be taken without much thought, it is to write this check for 15 million for City and make him a fully-fledged Inter player," writes the renowned sports newspaper.

Akanji himself is also open to a permanent future in Italy: "As things stand, I would very much like to stay at Inter."

A Swiss fixture for eight years

The fact that Akanji dares to take bold steps because he believes in himself is a recurring theme throughout his career. When he moved from Basel to Borussia Dortmund and later to Manchester City, there were those who thought the leap was too big. But he always impressed with his tactical versatility, intelligence and composure. He established himself at every station and continued to develop at the highest level.

The Swiss national team has also benefited from this: Akanji has been a starter for over eight years and is now one of the team leaders. He recently reached another milestone with his 75th international match. And he has not had enough for a long time yet. The prospect of playing in his third World Cup in 2026 is spurring him on.

"I've played in the Champions League with several clubs and even won the title with City," says Akanji. "But playing with the national team at the finals, when the whole country is behind you, is something even bigger and more special for me." Akanji and his team-mates can now make their dream of the next finals come true. Perhaps as early as Saturday in the home game against Sweden.

His move to Milan was a risk - and proved to be the right one. For him, for Inter, and perhaps soon for Switzerland too.