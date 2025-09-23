He was considered a problem child, attracted attention through indiscipline and injuries - now Ousmane Dembélé is crowning his career with the Ballon d'Or. Here is the story of a late but impressive transformation.

Jan Arnet

Ousmane Dembélé was already one of the world's best footballers in 2017. Back then, he moved from Dortmund to Barcelona for €148 million - only the transfers of Neymar (2017, to PSG for €222 million) and Kylian Mbappé (2018, to PSG for €180 million) were more expensive in football history.

However, Dembélé was unable to live up to the high expectations at Barça, partly due to his constant bad luck with injuries. As a result, the Catalans let their record transfer leave in 2023 - for just €50 million. A bargain for PSG, as it soon turned out. Dembélé is experiencing his second spring in Paris and is now gilding his career with the Ballon d'Or.

A look back at the legendary rise from problem pro to world footballer:

The difficult start

Ousmane Dembélé was considered an exceptional talent early on, but his first years in professional football were marked by difficulties. Even after his transfer from Stade Rennes to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, he showed a troubled side. In order to push through his dream transfer to FC Barcelona a year later, he stayed away from training without an excuse. He also left a mess in his rented house in Dortmund and had to pay 10,000 euros to the landlord at the time.

At the time, the media spoke of a "problematic professional" who lacked discipline and professionalism. There were repeated reports of his preference for fast food. Looking back, the Frenchman himself later said: "I used to go home, play NBA 2K (basketball video game, ed.) and watch a bit of TV. I was young, I made mistakes. Today I know that I should have done things differently."

Injuries as a constant companion

Even worse than the disciplinary problems was the bad luck with injuries. Dembélé missed almost entire seasons, such as in 2019/20, when he struggled with almost 300 days of absence. Muscle and knee problems were a recurring theme throughout his career. Barcelona were soon talking about him spending "more time in the rehab center than on the pitch".

A picture from 2019: Lionel Messi inquires with Dembélé - injured again? Keystone

In his six years at Barça (2017 to 2023), he missed 799 days due to injury and 141 games (for Barcelona and the French national team). The fans' patience crumbled - and yet Dembélé remained a promise: Every comeback brought moments in which his speed and technique could decide games.

Lifestyle and learning process

His lifestyle was also repeatedly discussed. It was said that Dembélé ate unhealthily, paid too little attention to regeneration and was repeatedly late for training. Dembélé himself admitted that he had allowed criticism to get to him too much for a long time: "I used to read everything, every headline. I let it drag me down. Today, I listen more to my own body and my coaches."

The turnaround in Paris

The move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 proved to be a turning point. There, Dembélé found an environment that welcomed him and guided him professionally - from nutritionists to new rehab methods. At the same time, he became older, more reflective and took more responsibility for his body and his behavior. "I learned that talent is not enough. Without discipline, without work and without respect for your own body, you don't make it to the top," he explained in a recent interview.

Dembélé poses with the handle pot. Keystone

Crowned with the Ballon d'Or

The efforts paid off. In the 2024/25 season, Dembélé led PSG to the Champions League title. With 35 goals and 16 assists, he was the outstanding man at the French treble winners. He no longer just stood for moments of genius, but for consistency and leadership.

Winning the Ballon d'Or 2025 at the age of 28 is the final proof: the "eternal promise" has become a world footballer. For many observers, this is not just a sporting success, but also a character study. You could also put it like this: Dembélé has defeated the most difficult opponent of his career - himself.