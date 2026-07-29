A bitter 2-3 loss in overtime brings an abrupt end to Thun’s Champions League dreams. Against Dinamo Zagreb, a red card is the talk of the town—and the team is a source of positivity.

Disappointment was written all over Gian-Luca Privitelli’s face as he stepped in front of the camera in Zagreb after the final whistle. “I can’t find the words for this,” was the first thing the FC Thun coach said when asked to assess the game. The 2–3 loss to Dinamo Zagreb and the resulting elimination from the Champions League qualifying round visibly took a toll on the coach of the Bernese Oberland team during his SRF interview. And rightly so.

Against the favored Dinamo Zagreb, a powerhouse in European soccer, Thun not only held its own—the team from the Bernese Oberland took a 2-0 lead in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Everything pointed to another Thun fairy tale. That is, until a red card shown to captain Marco Bürki about 15 minutes before the end of regulation time turned the tide.

"We didn't have any dangerous chances"

"Utterly unfair," Privitelli said of the situation afterward. After the Thun team had kicked the ball out of bounds due to an injured teammate, the Croatians initially returned it to Bürki—out of sportsmanship. "They give us the ball, but then immediately press us again. We didn’t play well after that. Still, that’s not the gentleman’s way,” Privitelli said. “To give a red card in that situation, when Justin is still so close, I think is very bold. Back home, he probably wouldn’t give a red card there.”

Justin Roth, whom Privitelli mentioned, saw the situation in a similar light. While he emphasizes that everything happened very quickly, he notes: “They started out playing fair, but Marco hadn’t even gotten the ball yet when they were already pressing again.” Bürki was likely the last man at that point. Up until that red card, he felt that Thun had everything under control. “They hadn’t had any dangerous chances up to that point.”

Camera Failure Raises Questions

The scene was also tense because, in the minutes leading up to it, a camera malfunction in Zagreb had caused major disruptions to the live broadcast. As a result, after an interruption of about 15 minutes, only one camera angle was available for the TV broadcast through overtime—slow-motion or close-up shots were not possible.

It is unclear whether the VAR and the referee on the field also had to rely solely on this one camera angle, or whether various camera angles were available to assess the situation.

Either way: As Justin Roth later analyzed on SRF, the fact that Bürki had to leave the field was a key factor in the loss. Suddenly, the fans in the stadium came alive, and a fire was ignited in the players—something the Thun team had previously been able to prevent.

“We knew it would be tough. But we all still believed we could do it,” said Roth, who was on the field for 116 minutes. “It’s a shame we conceded the equalizer so quickly,” the midfielder continued. While the team certainly needs to “take a good look at itself,” they also allowed themselves to be pushed back too far defensively even while down a man. “That a goal would come at some point, yes… but that we’d give up two goals—that’s a shame.” After all, in the time following the 2–2 tie, it was clear that Thun could defend even with one man down.

After the Stars comes the Europa League

It’s a realization that should at least give the Thun players a little encouragement amid their huge disappointment. For while the Champions League dream is over for now, the Europa League remains. There, Thun will face the loser of the match between the Icelandic team Vikingur Reykjavik and the Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a two-leg third qualifying round in August.

“At first, the goal was to reach for the stars,” Roth said after the game, “but unfortunately, that’s no longer possible. But now we have the Europa League,” the 25-year-old continued. Even though he wanted to put this game behind him for now.

Privitelli, too, was already trying to focus on the positives from the game. He said the team fought really hard and the staff did a great job. “I’m proud of how everyone stepped up for each other and defended.”