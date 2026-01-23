Basel's new signing, Asane Sow, wowed the crowd against defending champion Thun with a stellar performance and four goal contributions. Who is the new rising star in the FCB offense?

Here's what it's all about New signing Asane Sow led FC Basel to a home victory over Thun with four points.

The 20-year-old has earned high praise from coach Stephan Lichtsteiner for his performance, but remains self-critical despite his stellar showing.

Sow transferred to FCB from Italy's third division. Nevertheless, some experts are calling it a transfer coup for the Bebbi. Summary created with

For just over half a million francs, FC Basel is bringing Asane Sow from Italy’s Serie C to Basel this summer. The Senegalese-Italian dual citizen—apart from a four-month loan stint with FC Turin’s U20 team—has played for Pro Vercelli over the past two seasons, scoring 7 goals and recording 7 assists in 53 matches in the third-highest league.

The transfer hasn’t been met with immediate enthusiasm by all FCB fans. But the fact that FCB was able to sign the 20-year-old this summer at all is considered a transfer coup by some experts. Reputable youth academies are said to have shown interest in Sow, who can play both on the wing and in the center and uses his speed to his advantage in one-on-one situations. Sow proved this, if not before, then certainly with his stellar performance against FC Thun.

Offensive and defensive qualities

With two goals and two assists, he led his team to a 4-2 victory over the defending champions; after the final whistle, he called it the best game of his career, yet remained self-critical. As teammate Flavius Daniliuc revealed, Sow himself said he could have scored five goals.

Coach Stephan Lichtsteiner has nothing but praise for him. “I realized pretty quickly that Asane is a very interesting player—not just in the offensive phases, but also in the defensive ones, since he closes down space very well and cuts off passing lanes,” Lichtsteiner emphasizes. That’s not something you see every day.

While Lichtsteiner and FCB are delighted, another Super League club is likely to be frustrated by a missed opportunity. That’s because Sow’s former club, Pro Vercelli, is part of the Bridge Football Group, which has also owned Grasshoppers since the end of June. Instead of keeping him within the club network, however, Sow is now generating excitement among their direct competitors.