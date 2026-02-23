  1. Residential Customers
The club is deeply saddened He saw it in the rear-view mirror - FCZ star loses cousin in horror accident

Sven Ziegler

23.2.2026

The cousin of FCZ player Valon Berisha died in a serious accident in Austria.
FF Laakirchen

Valon Berisha experiences a tragedy in Austria. His cousin dies in a serious accident on the west highway - the FCZ star drives right in front of it and becomes an eyewitness.

23.02.2026, 12:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The cousin of FCZ player Valon Berisha has died in an accident on the Westautobahn in Upper Austria.
  • Berisha was driving in the vehicle in front, saw the crash in the rear-view mirror and administered first aid.
  • FC Zurich expresses its condolences to the family and assures the player of its support.
A 38-year-old Swiss man from Rothrist in the canton of Aargau died in a serious traffic accident in Upper Austria on Sunday morning. The man was driving a van on the Westautobahn at around 8.10 a.m. when he left the road at the Lindach service station near Laakirchen and crashed head-on into the side of a wooden noise barrier. This was reported in the "Krone" newspaper, among others.

His cousin and FCZ midfielder Valon Berisha was driving directly in front of the vehicle involved in the accident. The 33-year-old noticed the crash in his rear-view mirror, stopped immediately and ran to the scene of the accident. Together with other first responders, he administered first aid and called the emergency services.

According to the "Krone" newspaper, a police officer explained: "The driver was severely trapped in the vehicle. After consulting with the emergency doctor, we freed him, which was not easy due to the massive deformation." Despite around 30 minutes of resuscitation, the 38-year-old's life could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

FC Zurich deeply saddened

Berisha himself was not involved in the collision, but witnessed the incident first-hand. According to the newspaper, he saw the accident in his rear-view mirror, stopped immediately and rushed to the scene. After the incident, he was looked after by the Red Cross crisis intervention team.

FCZ commented on the incident in a statement on Monday. "FC Zurich is deeply shocked by the tragic accident in Austria in which a close relative of our player Valon Berisha was killed. Valon Berisha was not involved in the accident himself, but had to witness the event as an eyewitness."

It goes on to say that the club is standing by its player "closely at this difficult time and is supporting him in every way". No further details were provided by the Zurich club.

Valon Berisha moved from LASK to FC Zurich in the winter. On Saturday evening, he made his first appearance in the starting eleven for his new club in the 2:1 win in the Zurich derby against Grasshoppers.

