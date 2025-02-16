Taulant Xhaka has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. blue Sport expert Marco Streller knows the midfielder inside out and reveals what really made Xhaka tick.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taulant Xhaka will end his career in the summer of 2025.

The 33-year-old midfielder has become a club icon at FC Basel.

Today's blue Sport expert Marco Streller played with Xhaka for a long time and can only rave about his former team-mate. Show more

Are you surprised that Taulant Xhaka is retiring in the summer? His dream was to play with Granit again at FC Basel.

Marco Streller: "I didn't know anything about it and, like many people, I was surprised. But Tauli is someone who can assess the situation correctly. He has had wonderful times in Basel and has always remained loyal to the club. I think he also notices the physical wear and tear that comes with it. He has played a lot of games. He has seen that he was no longer always first choice. I know, and he also knows, how important he is for the team as far as the whole dressing room is concerned. He is a figure of identification and yet I think he has come to a point where he has decided for himself that now is the right time to step down. I have great respect for this decision, but I'm also very sad because an absolute icon is leaving FCB as a player."

What does his retirement mean for FCB?

"In the end, it always goes on. Because no player is bigger than the club. But he will rightly have his place in the history books of this club. He has spent his entire life - with the exception of a loan to GC - at FCB. I know myself that he had offers to play elsewhere. He has remained loyal to FCB, people don't forget that. Also his way of playing: He's an honest worker, but he's technically better than many people think. I really enjoyed playing with him, which is why it hurts me that he's leaving."

What kind of guy is he off the pitch?

"A rascal, in a positive sense. I got to know him when he was very young and joined us in the first team. He was perhaps always a bit overshadowed by Granit and yet he embraced his role. He was really up for anything. He sometimes overstepped the mark, but always in a very likeable way. You can't help but like him. You could always rely on him as a team-mate. He was always there when he was needed and took on responsibility. A great person, a great footballer. I'm very grateful that I was able to play with him for a large part of my career."

Do you have a funny anecdote that you'll always remember from your time together?

There are several anecdotes, but we'll keep that between us. We had a lot of fun together and experienced a lot. But certain things don't belong in public (laughs).

