FC Basel needs a new head of sport. Daniel Stucki has decided to leave the club at the end of the current season and take on a new challenge.
The separation takes place one year before the end of his contract, as FCB announced on Tuesday. The club regrets the decision of its deserving employee, but accepts it, according to the communiqué.
"After six incredibly intensive years at FCB, combined with a great deal of passion and commitment, the time has come for me to look for a new challenge," the 44-year-old Stucki was quoted as saying. Whether this will be in football or outside of it, he is leaving open at the moment.
Before his time at FCB, Stucki, who won the Swiss championship three times as a defender with FC Zurich between 2006 and 2009, worked as a police officer for ten years.