Daniel Stucki (left) and David Degen will part ways at the end of June. Picture: Keystone

FC Basel needs a new head of sport. Daniel Stucki has decided to leave the club at the end of the current season and take on a new challenge.

Luca Betschart

The separation takes place one year before the end of his contract, as FCB announced on Tuesday. The club regrets the decision of its deserving employee, but accepts it, according to the communiqué.

"After six incredibly intensive years at FCB, combined with a great deal of passion and commitment, the time has come for me to look for a new challenge," the 44-year-old Stucki was quoted as saying. Whether this will be in football or outside of it, he is leaving open at the moment.

Before his time at FCB, Stucki, who won the Swiss championship three times as a defender with FC Zurich between 2006 and 2009, worked as a police officer for ten years.

ℹ️ 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗶 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗹ä𝘀𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗙𝗖𝗕 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝟯𝟬. 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗶 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲



Nach insgesamt sechs Jahren beim FC Basel 1893 hat sich Sportdirektor Daniel Stucki dazu entschieden, ab kommendem Sommer eine neue Herausforderung zu suchen. Die… pic.twitter.com/OTW9QCiZ18 — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) April 28, 2026

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