René Weiler is no longer head of sport at the Geneva club. KEYSTONE

Servette FC announced on Sunday morning that Head of Sport René Weiler is leaving the club.

Andreas Lunghi

As the Geneva club wrote in a press release, they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The club is undergoing a structural evolution and they no longer have the same vision.

The Winterthur native joined Servette as coach two years ago and won the Cup, the club's first title in over 20 years.

In his second season, Weiler worked as head of sport and played a major role in helping Geneva reach 2nd place. His next position is not yet known.

