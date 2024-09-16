Star coach Pep Guardiola's club faces severe punishment if convicted. Scott Heppel/AP

The Premier League accuses football champions Manchester City of financial violations in 115 cases. The hearing has now begun. Observers speak of an unprecedented case in the history of the league.

An independent commission began its hearing into the allegations against English football champions Manchester City in London on Monday. This was reported unanimously by British media. The Premier League is investigating coach Pep Guardiola's club for alleged financial violations in 115 cases. The league had already brought charges in February 2023 and handed the case over to the independent commission.

115 alleged breaches between 2009 and 2023

The charges relate to the period between the 2009 to 2010 and 2022 to 2023 seasons. Man City is accused of providing incorrect financial information. This relates to sponsorship income, links to business partners, operating costs and salary information for coaches and players.

The club, which is funded by sheikhs from Abu Dhabi, is said to have breached UEFA's financial regulations and the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. The Premier League also accuses the City managers, who deny the allegations, of failing to cooperate with the investigators.

Severe penalties if convicted

Should Manchester City be found guilty, the club, which has won the league six times in the last seven years under coach Pep Guardiola, could face drastic punishment. A points deduction is conceivable and, in the worst case, expulsion from the Premier League. Last season, Everton FC were deducted points twice for financial violations. A guilty verdict for Man City could also result in compensation claims from other Premier League clubs.

The hearing will take place in camera at the International Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) in central London and is expected to last around ten weeks. A decision by the commission is expected early next year. If there is a subsequent appeal, which is considered likely, the final decision could not be made until shortly before the end of the current season.

