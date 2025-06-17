Benfica Lisbon (in white) and Boca Juniors fought hard in the first group match at the Club World Cup Keystone

Boca Juniors from Buenos Aires drew 2-2 with Benfica Lisbon at the Club World Cup in the USA. Swiss international Lucas Blondel did not play for Boca Juniors.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The game in Miami in front of 55,574 spectators was heated and spectacular. There were four goals, three red cards and more than one scuffle. Benfica Lisbon proved to be the slightly stronger team and salvaged a draw after trailing 2-0.

Two Argentinians, 37-year-old world champions Angel Di Maria (with a penalty) and Nicolas Otamendi with a powerful header, scored the goals for Benfica Lisbon. Benfica made it 2-2 while short-handed after defender Andrea Belotti was sent off in the 70th minute. In the closing stages, Nicolas Figal (Boca Juniors) was also shown a red card after a brutal kick. And even before the break, Ander Herrera (Boca Juniors), who had already been substituted, was shown the red card because he attacked the referee when he wanted to check his penalty decision on the VAR screen.

Group C continues on Friday with the match between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors. Bayern Munich can book their place in the last 16 with a second win after their 10-0 victory over Auckland in the opener. Bayern's second appearance will be an away game: the many Latinos in Florida gave Boca Juniors frenetic support against Benfica.

In addition, Flamengo from Brazil beat Tunis 2-0 on Tuesday night.