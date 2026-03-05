FC Zurich lose 2-1 at home to Lausanne and are once again plagued by relegation worries. Once again, FCZ conceded a late goal. Dennis Hediger's frustration is enormous.

Jan Arnet

Once again, FCZ are the losers after conceding a goal in stoppage time. Just like a few weeks ago against Lugano and in the two games against FC Basel. There has also been a defeat against Lausanne this season after conceding a very late goal. And history is repeating itself: on Wednesday evening, it was Karim Sow who plunged Zurich into misery with his header in the 92nd minute.

"The number of times that's happened to us - unbelievable," said an annoyed Dennis Hediger in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "It really hurts." The FCZ coach believes that his team showed a strong reaction in the second half to their weak performance in the first half. "The first half is not good, it wasn't good enough. But I saw a good team in the second half." Conceding another last-minute goal is "the story of this season", says Hediger, "it's mega frustrating".

The team from Zurich have lost eight of their last eleven games. The air in the basement is getting thinner for FCZ. GC, who are in the barrage position, have the chance to close the gap on their cantonal rivals to four points with a win in Basel today (20:30 live on blue Sport). For Hediger, one thing is clear: "It's another blow. The important thing is that we get back up and get on with it. There is no other way. At some point, the momentum will shift."