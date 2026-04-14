Dennis Hediger has been dismissed as FCZ coach with immediate effect. sda

FC Zurich is pulling the ripcord and ending its collaboration with coach Dennis Hediger with immediate effect. Carlos Bernegger will take over on an interim basis, followed by Marcel Koller from June.

Sandro Zappella

FCZ is reacting to the latest sporting developments and is parting ways with head coach Hediger with immediate effect. Hediger took over from Dutchman Mitchell van der Gaag, who was dismissed at the end of October on an interim basis. As the 13-time Swiss champions announced in a press release, Carlos Bernegger will take over as coach of the first team until the end of the current season.

At the same time, FC Zurich, ranked only 10th in the Super League after 19 defeats in 33 league games, is setting the course for the coming season at an early stage. Marcel Koller will take over as coach for the coming season and begin his duties on June 1.

𝐖𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐦 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛 – 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐊𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐮̈𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐭 𝐚𝐛 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕



Der FC Zürich zieht nach der aktuellen sportlichen Entwicklung die notwendigen Schlüsse: Die Zusammenarbeit mit Dennis Hediger wird per sofort beendet.… pic.twitter.com/mFJOyX0Hqz — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) April 14, 2026

Koller is well known in Switzerland as a coach. In 2000, he won the Swiss championship title with FC St. Gallen, and in 2003 he led Grasshoppers to their last Super League title to date. Koller has also coached FC Basel and won the Swiss Cup in 2019.

Koller also gained experience in the Bundesliga with Cologne and Bochum, as well as coaching the Austrian national team. Most recently, Koller spent three years at Egyptian club Al Ahly, where he won the African Champions League twice, among other accolades.

Hediger's interview after the defeat against Lugano last Saturday: