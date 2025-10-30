While FC Basel managed to respond to the defeat in Lausanne, FC Zurich conceded their fourth defeat in a row. Reactions to the classic match were correspondingly mixed.

Luca Betschart

Basel put FC Zurich in their place in front of a home crowd on matchday 11 of the Super League and won the classic 2:0 thanks to goals from Traoré and Salah. Here's what those directly involved had to say after the game:

Ludovic Magnin

"The motto after the defeat in Lausanne was that we had to prove that it was just a slip-up. Everyone makes mistakes in life. (...) The boys did an excellent job. I was sweating a bit. Because normally, if you don't score the goals, you lose the game. Today we were alone in front of the goalkeeper three times and didn't score. That's the only little reminder."

Flavius Daniliuc

"We've been talking about it for the last two days and we knew that the classic is very important in Switzerland. We looked at videos from 20 years ago, when it was already important. Now we've won it for ourselves, that's the best thing."

Steven Zuber

"The difference today was definitely that they made the chances and we didn't. They took their chances at the right moments, especially right after the break. But they definitely didn't have more bite or anything like that.

We have to let this game sink in. We had a few very good moves, but we scored too easily and made too many simple mistakes. That's how we let Basel back into the game again and again. That can't happen to us."

Dennis Hediger

"We're disappointed with the second half. The quality on the ball was no longer the same, we didn't play with the same consistency and dynamism. That's where we have to start, of course. (...) We were at 98 percent in everything."