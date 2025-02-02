  1. Residential Customers
Germany Hefti and Loosli score in the 2nd Bundesliga

SDA

2.2.2025 - 16:12

Silvan Hefti scores for the first time for Hamburger SV. (archive picture)
Silvan Hefti scores for the first time for Hamburger SV. (archive picture)
Keystone

Noah Loosli makes the perfect debut for Greuther Fürth. Silvan Hefti scores his first goal in his eleventh appearance for Hamburger SV.

Keystone-SDA

02.02.2025, 16:12

Hefti, the former FC St. Gallen and Young Boys full-back, scored in the first half to make it 1-0 in the 2-2 draw against Hannover in the 20th round of Bundesliga 2.

Hefti's debut goal was not enough to secure victory and thus recapture top spot in the table. However, HSV still occupy a promotion place in the extremely balanced second-highest league in Germany - although Hannover, in sixth place, have only three points fewer.

Noah Loosli was also among the goalscorers on his debut for Greuther Fürth. The defender, who arrived on loan from Bochum on Wednesday, scored in the 2:1 win at Paderborn to make it 2:0.

