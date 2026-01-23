The Swiss defender for DC United of Washington cut the deficit to 1-2 in the 56th minute of the home game against Nashville SC. The match ended 2-2.

Silvan Hefti scores his first-ever MLS goal to pull one back for @dcunited! pic.twitter.com/jljV81LVuS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2026

Hefti moved to the U.S. in January after spending a year and a half with Hamburger SV. Since then, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland has become a regular for DC United, having made 17 competitive appearances. The team, coached by René Weiler of Winterthur, is in 9th place in the Eastern Conference after 18 rounds—a position that just qualifies them for the playoffs.

Lewandowski scores twice

Robert Lewandowski also celebrated his first MLS goal. The star striker, who transferred from FC Barcelona to the U.S., scored both goals in the Chicago Fire’s 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski scores his first MLS goal for Chicago Fire.pic.twitter.com/VlDwX6cC6a — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) August 2, 2026

They don't call him Robert LewanGOALski for nothing! pic.twitter.com/6MXPSmYWTH — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 2, 2026

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, failed to score in his first appearance since Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain. In Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew, the 39-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half but missed two chances to win the game.

الحاررررررس يتصدى لراسية ميسي pic.twitter.com/UJKOYSGITg — Messi World (@M10GOAT) August 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Thomas Müller proved to be spot-on from the penalty spot. The longtime German international secured a point for the Vancouver Whitecaps with a confidently converted penalty kick in their 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC. South Korea’s superstar Heung-min Son scored the goal for the visitors.