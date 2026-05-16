Wolfsburg saved themselves from relegation. IMAGO/Eibner

Mainz with coach Urs Fischer sends Heidenheim to the 2nd Bundesliga with a 2:0 win. St. Pauli have been relegated second, while Wolfsburg will contest the barrage.

Syl Battistuzzi

Heidenheim were thus unable to reward themselves for their strong final spurt with ten points from the previous five rounds. Mainz, for whom Silvan Widmer wore the captain's armband, made things clear early on with two goals in the first half.

In the direct duel against relegation, Wolfsburg prevailed 3:1 at St. Pauli. This means that Hamburg will be relegated after two seasons in the top German league, while Wolfsburg will play the promotion/relegation match against the third-placed team in Bundesliga 2.

Stuttgart in the Champions League

Stuttgart secured fourth place and thus a place in the Champions League with a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. For the team with Swiss defender Luca Jaquez as a substitute, there is still one highlight to come: next Saturday's cup final against Bayern Munich.

While Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the Europa League, the last European Cup place went to Freiburg. In the 4:1 win against RB Leipzig, Johan Manzambi was able to distinguish himself as a provider of assists, among other things. Freiburg's season is not over yet either: the team will play the Europa League final against Aston Villa on Wednesday. If Freiburg win the title in Istanbul, they will even play in the Champions League next season.

Tabakovic scores twice

Haris Tabakovic had a special afternoon. The player from Solothurn bid farewell to Borussia Mönchengladbach with his 13th league goal - against Hoffenheim of all clubs, the club he will return to after his loan. The former Swiss U-international will face Switzerland with Bosnia at the World Cup this summer.

While the superior champions Bayern Munich recorded their 28th victory with a 5:1 win against Cologne, Marie-Louise Eta also said goodbye with a clear success. Union Berlin's 4-0 win over Augsburg was the first female coach's last game in the Bundesliga for the time being. Eta will take over as coach of the Union women's team next season.